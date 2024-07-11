Josh Duggar: I’m Coming for My Family! Beware of My Book!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Duggars are about to face their worst nightmare.

In actuality, the family has already faced its worst nightmare, considering oldest sibling Josh previously admitted to cheating on his wife and molesting his sisters, causing the clan’s TLC reality show to be canceled years ago.

He then got sent to jail for downloading child pornography.

Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Now, in the wake of having his appeal rejected by the United States Supreme Court, a source tells In Touch Weekly that Duggar is seeking revenge against his alleged loved ones.

“He’s blaming everybody except himself for the court’s decision,” this insider claims.

“Meanwhile, he’s been wanting to write a tell-all, and now he’s got nothing to lose. They’re all truly scared of him and what he’s capable of — even from behind bars!”

Josh doesn’t speak to any of his siblings at this point.

Now-disgraced criminal Josh Duggar sits beside wife Anna Duggar on 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

From what we can gather, only his awful parents and his very confused and troubled wife have visited him in jail.

This might be understandable to some when you take a moment to ponder all Josh has put his family through — but it’s not understandable to a convicted pedophile, cheater and child molester.

“His sisters just want to move on and raise their families,” continues this In Touch report.

“They can forgive Josh for what he did to them, but he won’t forgive them for not doing enough to help him during the trial.”

Josh and Anna Duggar on the now-defunct TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. (Image Credit: TLC)

Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars in May 2022.

In response, many family members expressed relief, while others went a few degrees further.

“I hope every day there is absolute torture for him,” cousin Amy Duggar told People Magazine in late April, adding at the time:

“I really hope that because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture.”

This 37-year old has been Josh’s most outspoken critic, and it’s been glorious to watch.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar are featured in this photo, from way back in the day on the show 19 Kids and Counting. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Jinger Duggar, who wrote a book of her own last year, wasn’t sympathetic to her brother, either, via a statement she released along with her husband.

“We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse,” wrote Jinger and her spouse at the time on social media.

“Yet, amidst our sadness, there is gratitude. We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless. And, of all the people in this world, he especially loves children, who are among the most vulnerable.

“This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable. It is an evil God hates.

We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice.

“We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.”