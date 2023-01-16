Jinger Duggar: Lying to Protect Her Family In New Memoir?

We’re still two weeks away from the publication of Jinger Duggar’s first memoir.

But in a turn of events that’s shockingly similar to what happened with Prince Harry’s recent literary debut, it seems that the contents of Jinger’s tell-all have been leaked ahead of the book’s release date.

(Yes, this is probably the only time that Jinger will be compared to the Duke of Sussex.)

That’s where the similarities end, however, as Harry’s book shocked millions with its revelations about the royals, and Jinger’s memoir is being labeled a disappointment, as it seems that her scandalous family got off easy.

Fans who hoped for a scathing takedown of the cultish atmosphere in which Jinger was raised might find themselves badly disappointed.

In fact, it seems that Jinger is more concerned with lobbing grenades at the media who exposed her family’s abuses than she is with criticizing the shadier aspects of life within the Duggar clan.

Early on in the book, Jinger recalls the night when she which first watched the 1998 Jim Carrey film The Truman Show with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

“You probably already know that The Truman Show is about the ultimate fishbowl. The main character, Truman Burbank, is the star of a reality TV show, but he doesn’t know it,” she writes.

“Every moment of his life is captured for television. Many people from the outside world have opinions and expectations about who Truman should be and how he should live,” Jinger continues.

“When Truman begins to question his reality and tries to get out of Seahaven, his escape is blocked at every turn.

“After we finished the movie, I turned to Jeremy and said, ‘That movie is my life.’ Well, except for the spouse-picking part.”

That anecdote from the first chapter seems to set the tone for the rest of the book:

Jinger is angry at the media for forcing her to live a fishbowl existence, but she feels no animosity toward the father who sold her family’s privacy to a team of reality TV producers.

Many feel that Jinger is placing the blame on all the wrong parties.

And they believe that by focusing the narrative on the media’s intrusion into her life, she’s creating a new villain in order to distract from the culture of abuse that existed within her family.

It’s only been one year since Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges and sentenced to 151 months in prison.

It was arguably the biggest scandal in the history of reality television, and fans want Jinger’s insights on what happened and how her family has been impacted.

But it seems that she’s more interested in talking about her religious beliefs and her the Truman Show-like experience of being a young reality star.

That’s her prerogative, of course, but she should probably brace herself for some serious blowback from disappointed readers.