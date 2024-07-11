Lindsay Hubbard Pregnant & Baby Daddy REVEALED: He’s a Doc With Great Hair!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

KA-BOOM!

No, that isn’t our impression of a firework on this Fourth of July weekend.

Instead, it’s our way to introduce the fact that Lindsay Hubbard just dropped an absolute bombshell.

We’ll let the star of Bravo’s hit reality show Summer House go ahead and take it from here, okay?

Lindsay Hubbard answers questions on Watch What Happens Live. (Bravo)

Lindsay Hubbard Pregnant: See Her Holiday Annonucement

“Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!,” the 37-year-old captioned an Instagram reveal on Thursday, July 4.

“I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier.

“My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

This, of course, is extremely exciting for Hubbard and all of her fans.

Lindsay’s Mystery Boyfriend and Baby Daddy

Now, the announcement did come with a bit of mystery. Hubbard called off her engagement to fellow cast member Carl Radke about a year ago, so it rules him out as the father.

Then, just a few weeks ago, Lindsay confirmed she was seeing someone new, though she kept his identity hush shush.

“We have a very sweet, caring and loving relationship that I truly cherish,” Hubbard told Entertainment Tonight in June, noting that she’s not rushing into marriage at this point while acknowledging her how last romance did not work out.

“I got rid of any and all timelines considering all of my past timelines have blown up in my face.”

Summer House cast members Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, and Paige DeSorbo. (BRYAN BEDDER/BRAVO)

Hubbard also opened up about this ongoing relationship during the Summer House season 8 reunion last month, revealing that she was dating “a wonderful man” and stating on air:

“We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago.

“It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January. I would say it’s tracking in the pretty serious direction. He’s been a great support.”

Lindsay Hubbard’s Baby Daddy Revealed: Meet Doctor Turner Kufe

Then, just a week after she made the announcement, the father of Lindsay Hubbard’s child was revealed.

Multiple outlets confirmed the Bravolebrity is dating and expecting her first child with Dr. Turner Kufe.

So, who is this guy? Well, Dr. Kufe works as the Vice President of Research and Investments at Royal Pharma after previously being employed at J.P. Morgan for three years, according to a screenshot of his LinkedIn, which he has since seemly deactivated.

Bit too much attention from the fans, we imagine.

Turner became a doctor at Tufts University School of Medicine in 2017 after graduating from Bowdoin College with a degree in biochemistry in 2011.

Pictures of the good doctor are scarce, but from what we could find, it’s clear this kid is going to inherit some good genes from mom and dad!

The Heartbreaking Road To Happiness

Radke proposed to Hubbard during the show’s seventh season and they were meant to get married in Mexico in November 2023.

A few weeks before the wedding date, however, Radke sent a letter to family and friends that partly read as follows:

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I.

“We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”

Lindsay Hubbard is enjoying life in this scene from Summer House. (Bravo)

Hubbard, who previously suffered a miscarriage, has been candid about her desire to start a family.

“I’ve been thinking and talking about freezing my eggs for awhile,” she said in a season 6 episode of Summer House, adding at the time:

“I settled in the past and I was forcing something because I was up against my own timeline.

“If I could just stop the biological clock and eliminate that as part of my process of choosing a partner, then maybe I can find somebody who is actually meant for me.”

It looks like she has done so! We’re so very happy for Lindsay Hubbard!