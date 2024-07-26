Christina Hall TRASHES Ex-Husband: What an Insecure Egomaniac!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It looks like no more Mrs. Nice Gal from Christina Hall.

About a week after we learned that the HGTV host had filed to divorce her third husband, Josh, Christina has taken to her Instagram page in order to absolutely trash her estranged husband.

Christina Hall attends Disney On Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” at Staples Center on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,” Christina wrote, getting out in front of the alleged BS Josh will soon spew on social media.

“Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be…” the reality star added.

The 41-year-old wrote this response after Josh posted a photo of himself walking in the woods, including a prayer hand emoji along with the picture.

Hall’s message also comes amid a divorce proceeding in which Hall has claimed Josh diverted more than $35,000 of her money from rental property income into his personal Wells Fargo bank account.

Christina filed for divorce on July 16 and listed July 7 as the couple’s date of separation.

(Instagram)

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” Christina continued late on Thursday, continuing as follows:

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you- but ‘still i rise.’

“For those that aren’t aware … divorces do not happen overnight .. & there is always a breaking point. This one is personal…….”

YIKES, huh?

(Instagram)

The veteran HGTV employee shares kids Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex Tarek El Moussa; along with son Hudson, 4, with ex Ant Anstead.

She has axed Josh from her professional life and is making it clear here that she plans on doing the same when it comes to her personal life.

The exes got married in 2021 after just a few months of dating.

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible. No one or nothing will keep her from achieving happiness/success,” Josh wrote online in April 2022 after Christina garnered some backlash as a parent.

“She doesn’t need anyone’s validation and certainly doesn’t let anyone’s disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, hosts of HGTV’s hit show Flip or Flop, visited the HGTV Santa HQ at Lakewood Center. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center)

That was back then, however. Now?

In Josh’s own divorce filing, he asked that the pair’s shared Newport Beach home and the rights to Christina’s HGTV reality shows be divided equally in their split.

After news broke of their break-up went viral, an insider said in the latest Us Weekly cover story that the two had been “having issues for a while” and that Josh had recently moved out.

“Christina was trying, but things happened, and it just wasn’t working,” the source told this outlet. “Christina was done when she filed the papers. It’s hard, but she’s doing great.”