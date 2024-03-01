Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright back together following news of their separation?

According to Jax, the answer is yes!

Here’s what we know about the situation thus far:

On the latest episode of the couple’s joint podcast, Brittany announced that she and Jax had split after nearly five years of marriage.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Brittany told her followers.

Needless to say, it sounded as though these two were headed for divorce.

And since Jax has been caught cheating on Brittany at least once over the years, a lot of Vanderpump Rules fans applauded the news.

Now, however, the story of Jax and Brittany has taken a very unexpected turn.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright: Back Together Already?

On Thursday night, Page Six caught up with Jax as he exited a gym near his home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles.

And the controversial reality star made some surprising comments about his relationship with Brittany.

“She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now,” Jax said in response to questions from reporters about Brittany’s living arrangements.

Jax added that he and Brittany are trying to “figure out” their next steps and that their recent marital strife “is all fresh and new.”

“It’s not evil or nastiness,” Jax explained.

“It’s just two people that you know are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage.”

Is Jax Telling the Truth?

To hear Jax tell it, you would think that he and Brittany are back on good terms.

But as longtime Vanderpump fans know, the 44-year-old doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to telling the truth.

Yes, Jax was quick to shut down divorce rumors in his first public comments on the situation.

Page Six noted, however, that he was not wearing his wedding ring as he exited the gym.

So until we hear otherwise from Brittany, we’ll continue to assume that these two are living separate lives.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.