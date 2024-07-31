Shirley Chung, Top Chef Alum, Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shirley Chung is in a fight for her life.

Earlier this week, the Top Chef alum took to Instagram in order to break the awful news that she was diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer in May.

Based on her detailed explanation of how the diagnosis came out, it was completely unexpected at the time.

“The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue,” Chung told followers.

Shirley Chung on an episode of Top Chef. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

“A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes. I was very calm when doctors delivered the news.

“As a chef, I’ve always thrived under pressure. I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible, so I can start on the treatment plans.”

However, Chung — who advanced to the Top Chef finals on Season 14 — was quickly faced with a nearly impossible difficult decision when it came to her medical journey.

She could undergo surgery to have her tongue removed … or go through a more experimental treatment in Chicago that had would focus on radiation and chemo to remove the cancer, which she said had previously worked in “a unicorn case.”

“I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn’t, all I heard was ‘option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue,’” Chung recalled via her emotional post.

“[Husband] Jimmy was holding it together for both of us, asking if we have any option that I can keep my tongue and the survival rates.”

Chung also appeared on Season 11 of Top Chef. She continued as follows:

“Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too.

“I just finished 6 weeks of Chemo (and have many more to go), going to the hospital 4 times a week for injections, it’s like a full time job. My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better and I can eat most normal food now.”

We’re so very, very glad to hear that.

(NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

Chung’s Instagram post included footage and images of her shaving off her hair while surrounded by her loved ones.

Prior to thanking supporters for their well wishes, Chung concluded:

“I am learning to lean on others, to let go, to be more vulnerable ….. it took me 2 weeks of contemplating to decide to tell my parents about my cancer, only my close circle of friends and my sister have known until now.

“I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me.

“Your love and support will carry me through. Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!”