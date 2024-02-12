On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes put on an incredible performance, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

After throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, Mahomes was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Afterward, however?

He made it clear that the real MVP resides in his household.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his family after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

During the post-Super Bowl festivities, Mahomes gushed over his spouse, who has garnered somewhat of a reputation for being both annoying and thirsty over social media.

But Brittany Mahomes has seemingly befriended Taylor Swift over the past few months, increasing her Q-score in the eyes of millions of women around the globe.

To Patrick, though, she’s always been pretty darn awesome.

“Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this,” the superstar quarterback said after leading his team to victory.

Brittany Mahomes holds one of her two kids and basks in Super Bowl glory. (Getty Images)

As he basked in falling confetti and hoisted his third Vince Lombardi Trophy in the air, meanwhile, Mahomes was joined by Brittany and also the aforementioned children:

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 14 months; and daughter Sterling Skye, who turns 3 later this month.

The little ones could be seen taking it all in as they were passed around between their parents, likely aware way past their usual bedtimes.

In a photo the NFL posted on social media, Brittany and Sterling hold up baby Bronze as he lifts his precious little hands in the air in excitement.

Earlier in the evening, however, the toddler passed out, with Brittany sharing on her Instagram Stories, “Boy didn’t even make kickoff” along with a photo of a snoozing Bronze before the game started.

Patrick Mahomes is a Super Bowl champion! Again! (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brittany is featured in the latest issue of Sports Illustrated, rocking a bathing suit and addressing her critics.

“I think I align perfectly with SI Swimsuit’s vision because I am unapologetically always myself in any setting.

“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” Mahomes told the outlet in her feature piece.

“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself.

“People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters.”