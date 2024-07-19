Christina Hall’s Ex Josh Axed From HGTV Show Following Divorce News

Reading Time: 3 minutes

First comes loves, then comes marriage, then comes divorce and Josh Hall being pushed out of his HGTV show.

Well, to be fair, it is Christina Hall‘s franchise… but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

In early July 2024, Christina and Josh, DIY reality sweethearts, announced that they were calling it quits on their marriage. If those who loved them hoped it would me an amicable split, the details in the divorce docs and the news that followed more than proved them wrong.

Less than a week after the divorce announcement, Josh lost his job alongside Christina on an upcoming HGTV show that’s currently in production.

Which means things could start to get UGLY!

TLC TV personality Christina Hall arrives for the world premiere of “Barbie” at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on July 9, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Josh Hall Reportedly Cut From Upcoming HGTV Show ‘The Flip Off’

Christina Hall is not letting her divorce from Joshua Hall get in the way of her new HGTV series.

For years, Christina has made her livelihood helming HGTV serieses and she’s not going to let a little thing like divorce stop her from carrying on with that.

Her news show, The Flip Off, is set to premiere in 2025.She and Josh were meant to co-host together, along with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Awkward? Maybe – but it’s about to get much worse as reports suggest that Josh has been pushed out. “They are in production of The Flip Off without Josh,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They’re moving forward with the show without him.”

Now, it should be mentioned that Josh has filmed at least some episodes, as he’s shared clips on his Instagram. He’s also still got the promo announcement pinned on his page. So, they may want him out, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be that easy.

The Writing on The Wall

While the news of their split felt surprising to fans, those closest to them knew the decision wasn’t “sudden,” as the pair “have had issues for a while.”

What was shocking to all was the requests filed by Josh when he asked for a dissolution of marriage. Citing irreconcilable differences (don’t they always!), Joshua asked the court for all rights to his property before he and Christina tied the knot in 2022.

Seems far, but also seems to indicate that he and Christina didn’t have a prenup going into this .

Which makes this next bit even more interesting. In his paperwork, Josh also asked the court for equal division of community property. While he lists things like their house in Newport Beach, CA, he also list any rights to the Discovery and HGTV shows they developed, produced or contracted with during the marriage.

In theory, that should include the upcoming The Flip Off series.

So whether he appears on the show or not, he’s angling to get paid.

Christina’s Next Steps

So where does that leave Christina?

Well, first off, she wants all of us to go back to referring her to Christina Haak. (She requested her last name be restored in her divorce filings.)

However, it’s unclear if Christina intends to fight Josh over his supposed half of the royalties for the upcoming show. In her filing, she said she’d provide the court with a list of separate property assets and debts at a later date.

So for now, she’s settling into the fact that she’ll be working with her first ex-husband again. But even before the divorce was a done deal, it sounded like she was more wary for filming full time with Josh than Tarek.

“We’re working together just, like, hand in hand and discovering what that dynamic is and looks like,” she told Us Weekly in July 2023 about the project with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, and her new ex, Josh.

Even then, given her response, it sounds like there were red flags about their relationship.

“I mean, it’s never easy to work with a spouse so we’re just really discovering. I’m used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design. This is a whole new dynamic for us and it’s gonna be interesting how it plays out.”

Oh it’s played out! And Josh is being pushed out! So, guess she really is the boss, huh?!