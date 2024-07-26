LeBron James’ Son a No Show at Paris Olympics? Why?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will LeBron James’ son be a no-show at the Paris Olympics? Why?

As the 2024 Paris Olympics get underway, all-star athletes from all over the world will display their athletic prowess.

Among them is basketball legend LeBron James. Yes — though it is not the focus of the Summer Olympics, basketball has been an official Olympic sport since 1936.

While LeBron aims to bring home another gold medal, where is Bronny?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023. (Photo Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, has his own basketball career

19-year-old Bronny James has been playing as part of the NBA Summer League.

He scored 13 points for the Los Angeles Lakers, a basketball team, while facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, July 18.

LeBron James, his famous father, was overseas with Team USA. However, despite the 11-hour time difference from the game, he was able to tune in. He’s been able to watch when Team USA isn’t practicing.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during the 2024 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“As a family, obviously we’re just proud of the fact that he’s even at this point,” LeBron expressed the next day, The New York Times reported.

“It doesn’t matter if he plays well, it doesn’t matter if he doesn’t play well,” he emphasized.

That may be an allusion to Bronny having had some weaker games earlier in the summer league games.

LeBron James of USA during the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase match between USA and South Sudan at The O2 Arena on July 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Bronny James will show improvement with practice, his father says

“I mean, he’s 19 years old, so he has so much room to grow,” LeBron affirmed. “He has so much more to learn, but the best thing, he just keeps his head down and just stays focused.”

The basketball legend then predicted: “So the best will continue to come as he continues to work and continues to get better and better.”

With some exceptions, that tends to be how things go. Bronny has a lot to prove if he wants to step out of LeBron’s shadow, but his father clearly believes in him.

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to inbound the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of the second half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Of course, Bronny’s basketball career means that he won’t be able to root for his father in person.

(To be fair, LeBron’s means the same. He can watch his son from afar, if the timing is right.)

LeBron James is representing the United States of America at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is an absolute legend in the world of basketball.

LeBron James of Team United States sets up to shoot during the Basketball training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

So LeBron James’ son cannot help being a no show at the Paris Olympics

Bronny James is focusing on his career, which is clearly exactly what his family and loved ones hope for.

Meanwhile, LeBron is aiming for his third gold medal. This will be his fourth Olympics game overall.

He’s certainly not the youngest Olympian in the games, but he has the athletic prowess and the experience to help bring the team to victory.