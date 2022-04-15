Joshua Hall Trashes Christina Haack's Critics: She's Incredible! And You're Not!

Christina Haack has spent the past few months firing back at her many critics.

Now, though?

It's Joshua Hall's time to take over for his brand new wife.

On Thursday of this week, the husband of the aforementioned HGTV star -- who has changed her name to Christina Hall -- stood up strongly for his wife, with whom he exchanged vows just a short while ago.

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible. No one or nothing will keep her from achieving happiness/success,” the 40-year-old realtor wrote on Instagram.

“She doesn’t need anyone’s validation and certainly doesn’t let anyone’s disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

Christina has been married on two previous occasions.

She has a pair of kids with former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and a son with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Because she's moved from one relationship to another to another, over such a short period of time, Christina has often been on the receiving end of criticism from social media trolls.

"People are way too concerned about other people's lives," Christina wrote last June amid this sort of backlash.

"They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s--t.

"Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in [ourselves]."

Hall is now taking up this same fight.

“Reminder: Social Media is not reality,” the Austin native wrote yesterda.

“Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms.

"They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved.

Christina and Josh started dating last Spring, going public with their rromance in July 2021 as the duo celebrated the former's 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

"The synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," Christina later wrote on Instagram.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."

The interior then announced their engagement via Instagram.

“I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight...

"I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins),” Chistina explained last summer, adding back then:

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions.

"We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect."

As you can see, this battle against strangers online has been a long-running one for the newlyweds.

But the couple is now enjoying the last laugh.

They will soon star in HGTV's Christina in the Country, a reality show that will follow Christine's life in the Tennessee farmhouse that she purchased last year... while showcasing the real estate professional's new business adventures.

"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," Christina said in a statement on April 7.

"I love that I get the best of both worlds — the coast and the country.

"It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."