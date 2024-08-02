Christina Hall BLASTS Ex-Husband Again: This Guy is a Gold-Digging Loser!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Hall is not here for any of her estranged husband’s apparent BS.

Like, none. At. All.

We reported last month that Christina had filed to divorce Josh Hall after two-plus years of marriage, marking the end of a legal union for the third time in her adult life.

Christina Hall speaks her in this photo. (HGTV)

At the time, we weren’t certain what had happened between the HGTV personality and her latest spouse.

However, it became a little more obvious a few days ago after we learned that Hall said in her divorce documents that Josh had diverted more than $35,000 of her money from rental property income into his personal Wells Fargo bank account.

In other words? She has accused Josh of stealing from her.

“Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of ‘how I was blind-sided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch,” Christina wrote on Instagram recently, going on the offensive against her ex and adding:

“Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be…”

Christina Hall attends 2019 Disney On Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” at Staples Center on December 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Christina meant it, too.

Josh, you see, posted a photo of a “hope” sign via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 31… including with it praying hands and blue heart emojis.

Christina then reposted the same picture on her account and seemingly did an impression of her ex by writing:

I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.

(Instagram)

Indeed, folks, Christina’s knives are out for Josh. And we’re just sitting here eating popcorn, taking in all the amazing content.

Josh himself filed for divorce on July 15 citing “irreconcilable differences” and asking for spousal support from the Christina in the Country host.

Christina responded with a legal filing on July 24 that asked that neither of them be allowed to request support, and laid out the real estate at stake in the divorce, including their $12 million Newport Beach, California residence.

This is also where the interior designer accused Josh of being a thief.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, hosts of HGTV’s hit show Flip or Flop, visited the HGTV Santa HQ at Lakewood Center. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center)

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve / what they did NOT work for should be ashamed,” Christina previously said on social media, adding:

“An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’ This is personal.”

Christina shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa; as well as son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Elsewhere last month, Christina asserted that “divorces do not happen overnight” and “there is always a breaking point.”

Prior to joining Christina on her HGTV shows, from which he’s now been axed, Josh worked as a police officer and then a real estate agent based in Austin, Texas.

The exes also created a TV production company together in 2022, Unbroken Productions.