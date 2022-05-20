Chris Brown to Rihanna: Congrats on Becoming a Mom! Do You Still Hate Me?

Earlier this week, fans rejoiced at the glorious news that Rihanna had welcomed her first child.

Ever since the pop icon revealed her pregnancy back in January, her army of devoted supporters gave been awaiting the big day with bated breath, and they can't wait to receive updates about the RiRi's new addition.

And in the meantime, they're focused on protecting the singer from a toxic presence that's been lurking on the outskirts of her life for 13 years.

As you're likely aware singer Chris Brown savagely beat Rihanna during their relationship back in 2009.

Astonishingly, Brown avoided jail time and still has some semblance of a career as an entertainer.

You'd think that after nearly killing Rihanna, he would have the decency to keep his distance from his ex during the most joyous time of her life.

Shortly after news of the successful delivery was made public, Chris posted a pregnant woman emoji, a heart, praying hands, and a single word, "Congratulations," on his Instagram Story.

Obviously, the brief message was meant for Rihanna, and fans are outraged that Brown felt the need insinuate himself in the moment.

An insider close to the situation tells Hollywood Life that Brown had hoped to send his message to his ex without stirring up any unnecessary drama.

Clearly, he failed in that endeavor.

“Chris wanted to send his well wishes to Rihanna but he’s also not trying to make any drama for her with Rocky,” a source told the site.

“Posting it on his story is his way of reaching out but still being respectful. He knows she will hear about it and he’s sure that she’ll be happy because he’s letting her and the world know that he’s sending nothing but good vibes,” the insider continued.

“And it’s true, Chris is genuinely happy for her. There was a time when it would have been hard for him to handle Rihanna having a baby with another man, but he’s grown now, all that baggage is behind him. Now, it’s nothing but love and respect.”

The source adds that Brown “couldn’t be happier for her,” as he knows that Rihanna has always wanted kids.

“Becoming a parent has been the greatest gift Chris has ever known, and he knows Rihanna will experience the same feelings,” the insider revealed.

“He didn’t feel comfortable texting her, so he thought it would be appropriate to congratulate her and Rocky on social media. He’s not trying to step on toes but is truly happy for her and just wanted to send his best.”

Chris has three children with three different women, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman, as well as a son, Aeko, with Ammika Harris, and daughter, Lovely, with Diamond Brown.

Rihanna is rumored to be engaged to A$AP Rocky, the rapper who fathered her child.

Whatever winds up happening between these two, we're sure that Rihanna remains grateful that Chris is no longer a major part of her life.

And that she escaped that abusive situation without becoming permanently tethered to that loser by having a child together.