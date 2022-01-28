Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Drugging, Rape; Evil Artist Denies Allegations

Chris Brown has been sued a woman who claims he drugged and raped her at a gathering on a yacht in December 2020.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim goes by Jane Doe in the legal paperwork.

She states that, just over one year ago, she was on a FaceTime call with a friend who was already on board the boat in question, which was parked at Diddy’s Star Island residence.

Doe -- who is described in the lawsuit as a "professional choreographer, dancer, model and musical artist" -- claims that Brown grabbed the phone and "told her that he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy's home on Star island as soon as possible."

Upon arriving on the yacht, the woman says that Brown took her to the boat's kitchen and gave her a "red cup with a mixed drink."

The woman claims Brown then "offered her tips about starting a career in the music industry" before filling her cup for a second time, after which she "began to feel a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness."

She adds in the lawsuit that she felt "disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep."

At this time, Does alleges in the complaint, Brown took her to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

She claims that the artist ignored her pleas to stop, banning her from leaving the room as well.

After the alleged rape, the woman says that Brown grabbed her phone and texted himself so she would have his number.

She claims she left the yacht soon afterward, yet the singer texted her the following day and "demanded" that she take Plan B to "terminate any possible pregnancy."

Although she was "terrified and distraught," the woman says she bought the morning-after pill at a pharmacy and swallowed it.

The lawsuit alleges this victim suffered "substantial, continuing, and permanent" injuries as a result of the alleged sexual assault.

She is seeking $20 million for "severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, emotional anguish, fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical and emotional injuries, and damages (both economic and noneconomic)" stemming from Brown's supposed actions.

In the wake of these allegations going public, Brown took to his Instagram Story and fired back ... as only he can.

"I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [CAP]," he wrote, referencing the term for lie.

"Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls--t."

Brown followed up the note with a photo of himself smirking, arms crossed, seemingly not a care in the world.

Brown, of course, admittedly assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

He's been investigated on numerous other occasions in the past for violence against women.

Lawyers representing Jane Doe, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, told E! News in a statement:

"This is truly a horrific story. Our client will get justice regardless of what it takes. The justice that all victims of sexual assault deserve."