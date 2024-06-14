Brad Pitt to Spend Father’s Day Alone, Without Any of His Six Kids: Report

Brad Pitt has had better Father’s Day celebrations.

One by one, his children have been publicly distancing themselves from him. And he has no one to blame but himself.

Despite efforts to push the idea that Shiloh was a willfully blind “daddy’s girl,” it seems that she, too, knows that Brad Pitt sucks.

The once-beloved actor’s kids won’t be spending Father’s Day with daddy dearest.

All six of the Jolie kids will spend Father’s Day with their mom, not Brad Pitt

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, Brad Pitt will spend Father’s Day alone in 2024.

Apparently, all six children — 22-year-old Maddox, 20-year-old Pax, 19-year-old Zahara, 18-year-old Shiloh, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — have opted to spend the day with their mother.

In part, it’s because Angelina Jolie raised them. Though the court granted them 50/50 custody of their then-minor children following their 2016 split, it seems that the Jolie children feel that she is their true parent.

It is easy to suggest that one would have to be “heartless” to not celebrate — or at least call or send a card to — a parent on a day in their honor. But Father’s Day isn’t for everyone. Ultimately, it depends upon what sort of dad you have.

Court documents allege that Brad Pitt physically attacked Angelina Jolie during a fateful 2016 flight.

During the course of the flight, he allegedly strangled one child (who was trying to help his mother) and struck another on the face.

It is no surprise that Brad Pitt’s kids don’t seem interested in him

With that in mind, the noted absence on Father’s Day isn’t especially confusing. And neither is the fact that child after child has been purging Pitt from their names.

Some have been more vocal in their justified loathing than others. For the most part, they’ve avoided public statements — sticking to (formerly) private social media statements and Maddox’s court testimony.

Despite very transparent PR pushes to make it seem like Angelina “turned the kids against” her ex or was “keeping” them from him, the evidence doesn’t really support that.

Just weeks ahead of Father’s Day, Shiloh turned 18 — and celebrated the milestone birthday by, among other things, formally filing to drop “Pitt” from her last name.

“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised. He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him,” an inside source whined on Pitt’s behalf.

The insider then accused, without evidence: “She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.” But did she, though?

Shiloh is only the latest of the Jolie-Pitt children to go by just ‘Jolie’

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” the source then complained.

The inexplicably sympathetic-to-Pitt insider glumly added: “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

There are many mistakes that people can make in life that they can later correct, or for which they can make up. An alleged domestic violence incident is really not one of them.