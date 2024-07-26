Ali Wong Divorce Explained: How Does Bill Hader Factor Into This?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta had an unorthodox divorce. That’s not always a bad thing.

From rumored celebrity divorces to confirmed, extremely acrimonious splits, the end of a celebrity marriage is always a hot topic.

But, every now and then, there isn’t nearly as much drama as you might expect. Is it weirder for a couple to fall out of love but remain besties?

Ali Wong and her ex are one of those “weird” breakups. And they’re keeping on friendly terms, even as she begins to date again.

Ali Wong arrives for the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom Ovation Hollywood on February 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong had eight years of marriage

In 2010, Ali Wong met Justin Hakuta. The two were attending the wedding of mutual friends.

Four years later, in 2014, it was their turn to wed. They had two children together: Nikki Alex and Mari Justin.

However, it was not to last. On April 10, 2022, Ali and Justin separated. That same month, they announced the separation.

Ali Wong attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Despite the end of their marriage, Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta affirmed that they remained “best friends.” This did not change, even when the separation became a divorce.

In December of 2023, Wong filed to divorce her then-husband.

She cited “irreconcilable differences.” Hakuta’s own filing requested joint custody of their two children.

By all accounts, the divorce remained amicable. It doesn’t mean that there weren’t strong feelings involved, necessarily, just that they care more about each other and about their kids.

Ali Wong, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie and Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series for “Beef,” poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong’s divorce has been finalized

On May 21, 2024, a Los Angeles County court finalized Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta’s divorce.

Notably, this came just over two years after the two announced their separation.

Initially, the paperwork did not detail custody arrangements and more. However, paperwork indicated plans to work out these details through mediation — which is, generally, a more amicable process than asking family court to decide.

Ali Wong attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

Both behind-the-scenes reports and Ali Wong’s interviews have repeatedly affirmed her commitment with her ex to maintaining their friendship post-divorce.

We’ve been through so much together,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a very unconventional divorce.”

Wong and her ex-husband have continued to plan things like family vacations with their children following their breakup. The dissolution of their romantic bond did not have to change their dynamic as besties.

Bill Hader and Ali Wong attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Is Ali Wong dating Bill Hader?

In late 2022, Ali Wong and Bill Hader — a fellow actor and comedian — briefly dated. As of April of 2023, reports began to come out saying that they were dating once again.

By January of 2024, the two were attending award shows side-by-side. While they’re not declaring their love from the rooftops or anything, many fans believe that the two are a solid item.

Ali Wong is showing that there really is life after divorce. For her, for her ex, and for their kids.