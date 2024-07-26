Megan Fox: Pregnant With Baby #4? Here’s Why Fans Think She’s Expecting a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Megan Fox pregnant with her fourth child?

It’s a common question on social media at the moment.

Too often, speculation of this nature stems from offensive observations about a female celebrity’s physique.

Recently, for example, the internet became convinced that Lady Gaga was pregnant all because of a single photo.

It was rude, hurtful commentary with no basis in reality.

But there’s little bit more in the way of “evidence” this time.

The rumors surrounding Megan originated from an unlikely source — namely, a Machine Gun Kelly music video.

Machine Gun Kelly Music Video Gets Fans Talking

As you can see, in the clip above, MGK croons a variation on John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” alongside fellow genre-defying artist Jelly Roll.

We’re sure the song will find an audience, but what really has social media buzzing at the moment is the video.

And with good reason! It’s not hard to see why Megan’s latest acting role has set the rumor mill churning.

Megan Fox Plays Pregnant Woman In MGK Video

Yes, Megan plays MGK’s pregnant partner in the video for “Lonely Road.”

But that doesn’t mean she’s actually pregnant.

The video — which also stars Jelly Roll’s partner Bunnie Xo — has an unusually complex plot, at least by music video standards.

In a possible nod to be beloved 2012 Ryan Gosling film The Place Beyond the Pines, MGK plays a motorcycle-riding bankrobber who’s not cut out for his chosen line of work.

His first heist goes horribly awry. And instead of securing a nest egg for his new family, he’s apprehended and forced to leave Megan behind.

But (spoiler alert!) the clip ends on somewhat of a happy ending.

Megan gives birth to a healthy baby girl and takes the tyke to visit her father in prison.

So Megan was an actress and she was just playing a part, as actress do.

The video was almost certainly not intended to double as a pregnancy announcement.

However, it does raise certain questions, like …

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Back Together?

It’s been widely reported that Megan and MGK have ended their engagement and chosen to go their separate ways.

But it was later rumored that while they may have called off the engagement, they’ve decided to continue on with their relationship.

The truth of the situation is unclear. But you can be sure the relationship will come under greater scrutiny than ever thanks to this video.

Say what you will about MGK, the guy knows how to drum up publicity!