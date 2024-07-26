Jade Carey’s Parents: Meet the Gymnastics Coaches Who Raised an Olympian

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2024 Summer Olympics are finally here. And no one is more excited than Jade Carey’s parents.

Okay, Jade and her actual teammates might be slightly more excited.

But you can bet that Brian Carey and Danielle Mitchell-Greenberg — who are both gymnastics trainers — will be watching with bated breath.

Jade Carey competes in the floor exercise on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jade Carey’s Path to Olympic Glory

According to Distractify, Jade started dabbling in gymnastics when she was just two years old.

Competing in the Olympics has been her number-one dream since early childhood.

And Jade accomplished that goal in 2020, when she competed at the Tokyo Olympics and won gold for her floor exercise routine.

Now, Jade is hoping to help Team USA recapture the glory of 2012 and 2016 by bringing home the gold in the team all-around competition.

Jade Carey reacts after finishing her routine on the uneven bars on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

And she knows her biggest fans will be cheering her on.

Jade Carey’s Parents Are Her Biggest Supporters

“She’s totally prepared, she’s totally proven herself as an all-arounder. It’s a wonderful opportunity to thrust her a little bit farther in the sport,” Danielle told AZ Central in July 2020.

“For me, I just want her to walk off healthy and happy. If that’s with a medal or not, it doesn’t matter. I’m proud of her either way.”

Jade Carey’s parents note that the 24-year-old has eaten, slept, and breathed gymnastics since the time when she could barely walk.

Jade Carey reacts after being selected for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women’s Gymnastics Team on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“She’s prepared for this moment for a long time,” Danielle said.

“She’s very smart about how she approaches it. If she can just do what she always does, I think she’ll be fine.”

Jade Carey’s parents are divorced, but they’re both deeply invested in her career.

Her mother was unable to make the trip to Tokyo in 2020. But her dad was there to lend support.

“I love it she can have her dad there [in Japan],” Danielle told AZ Central at the time.

Jade Carey reacts after competing on the floor exercise on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“He’s got her back in [every] situation, it doesn’t matter what arises. My philosophy from the beginning was I just wanted her to love the sport on her own. Her dad and I never pushed.

“We let her guide the ship all the way through. We didn’t talk about gymnastics at home. She could really just develop the way she wanted to.”

Jade Receives Advice From a Pair of Gymnastics Experts

Brian was on hand in Tokyo not only to cheer Jade on but also to offer counsel and help to keep things in perspective.

After tripping and injuring herself, she was forced to switch to a different vault routine.

Simone Biles reacts with Jade Carey prior to the start of Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“I told her she had to bail out or she might not be walking right now,” he told AZ Daily.

With gymnastics legend Simone Biles in peak form, hopes for Team USA are at an all-time high.

Obviously, Jade is hoping not to get tripped up this time.

But at least she knows that no matter what happens, she can count on the support of her fans, her teammates, and her loving parents.