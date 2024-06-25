When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum are a couple in real life. And their relationship timeline proves that there’s always room for “magic” in Hope Valley!

That was the word that Erin used when asked about her relationship with her costar Ben.

“I think there’s just always been a bit of magic in Hope Valley,” Erin told People. She made the comment not long after she and Ben made their relationship Instagram official.

Erin Krakow arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon Studios’ “Brittany Runs A Marathon” at Regal LA Live on August 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Erin Krakow, Ben Rosenbaum Relationship Timeline: When Did Their Romance Begin?

Ben and Erin were costars for several years before they took their relationship to the next level.

She plays schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton on When Calls the Heart. Ben plays Mike Hickam, a Hope Valley laborer who eventually becomes the town’s mayor.

While their characters are not romantically involved on the show, Erin and Ben went Instagram official earlier this year.

“There’s something so special about our show and the energy in Jamestown [British Columbia, Canada], where we shoot,” Erin explained to People at the time.

“Things like we’ll have a scene that’s really important that we’re to film outside and it’s been pouring all day. And then miraculously, the rain just stops and we’re able to make it through,” she continued.

“And I know that’s not the most romantic illustration of what makes Hope Valley magical. But I do think there’s just something special about the show and the people involved.”

Erin Krakow attends the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Summer 2016 TCA press tour event on July 27, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Another Hope Valley Romance

Interestingly, two of Erin and Ben’s costars, Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, recently got engaged.

Erin and Ben headed to New York City to help the couple celebrate shortly after they announced their engagement.

On the show, Kevin plays a potential love interest for Erin’s character. But we’re sure the actors know how to differentiate the show from real life!

Erin Krakow attends Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour at Tournament House on February 09, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

“When you put a bunch of special people together in one place, connections are bound to be made,” Erin told People earlier this year.

It’s probably too soon to say if wedding bells are in the future for Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum.

But it sounds like Erin is spot-on when she describes the When Calls the Heart set as a special place where magical things can happen.

Erin Krakow attends the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Summer 2016 TCA press tour event on July 27, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Recently, the cast rallied together to provide support for one of their own.

Actress Mamie Laverock was badly injured after she fell from a fifth-story balcony at a Vancouver hospital.

Several When Calls the Heart cast members, including Erin and Ben, have participated in efforts to raise money for Mamie and her family.

Hopefully, Mamie will soon be able to rejoin her growing Hope Valley family.