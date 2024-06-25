Mackenzie McKee Finally Engaged After Brutal Divorce From Josh

Congratulations are in order for Mackenzie McKee.

The long-time Teen Mom star broke some rather huge personal news to Us Weekly and, by extension, the entire celebrity gossip universe:

She’s engaged ready to get married again!

Mackenzie McKee looks on in slight annoyance and/or confusion in this screenshot from a Teen Mom episode. (Image Credit: MTV)

Mackenzie McKee Engaged After Two Years With Boyfriend

“I got engaged last night,” McKee told this tabloid, while also supplying it with photos of the proposal, in May. “This is very, very new. It was a big surprise.”

Just this past March, McKee introduced MTV viewers to Khesanio Hall on an episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

She and her now-fiance have been together since December 2022, although they kept their romance pretty low profile until celebrating their one-year anniversary about six months ago.

Some observers believe the quiet nature of this romance was related to Hall’s skin color, and McKee’s history of making racially insensitive comments.

Mackenzie McKee on an of Teen Mom OG. (Image Credit: MTV)

According to McKee, who also posted pictures of the big moment on Instagram, Hall flew in her dad and her sisters to be there for the proposal.

There was even a portrait on hand of Mackenze’s late mother, Angie, who passed away from cancer in 2019 and who was extremely close to her daughter.

“All the people I loved were here and everyone was crying and it was just, he made it very, very special,” she told Us. “It means a lot to me.”

Mackenzie McKee’s Brutal Divorce From Ex Josh

McKee shares children Gannon, Jaxie and son Broncs with ex-husband Josh, who is barely a presence in the lives of his kids, Mackenzie told followers last year.

The couple exchanged vows in 2013 and got divorced in 2022. If you’re doing the math, she did jump into this romance with Khesanio less than a year after ending her marriage.

McKee is clearly looking forward to a future with a different spouse, however.

“I can not believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth! My best friend. I love you so much,” she wrote as an Instagram caption to the moment she agreed to be Hall’s wife.

Mack and Khesanio’s Romance: How It All Began

“We met one night and then we talked every night after that.

“We kind of knew, and it’s almost been two years and there’s not one day that I doubted or had any doubts. I’m just really happy and I’ve never had this kind of love.

“I just really, really look up to him as a person and he just kind of stepped in and raised these kids.”

Mackenzie McKee appears in this scene from an episode of the MTV series, Teen Mom OG. (Image Credit: MTV)

Hall has been living with McKee — who returned this March to the Teen Mom franchise — in Florida for a period of time now.

“He did not have kids until he met me,” Mackenzie previously said of Hall. “Now he’s the best parent I’ve ever met.”

We’re so very glad to hear it!

And while now wedding date has been set, we cannot wait to watch these two walk down the aisle!