You heard that right: Cyndi Lauper is retiring and she’s decided to bow out with a bang of a tour.

The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer-songwriter announced a farewell tour on June 3rd, preparing her fans in 23 cities in North America – and around the world – for the end.

Let’s dive into the tour dates, details, and Cyndi’s farewell message to fans.

Lifetime Ally Icon Cyndi Lauper attends the 2024 WeHo Pride Parade on June 02, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Time after Timer: Cyndi’s Retiring

At 70 years young, Cyndi Lauper has been redefining music for five decades. Like other trailblazers of her era, she’s more than earned the right to some rest.

However, Cyndi did not include a specific message to her fans explaining why she’s retiring with the tour announcement. It’s likely that she’ll talk about it later in the week. She’s poised to start promoting a new documentary about her career, “Let the Canary Sing,” that premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday.

That same day, Cyndi will participate in a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Such an honor!

Cyndi Lauper performs after the “Let the Canary Sing” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Tickets go on sale for The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour on Tuesday, June 4 for an artist presale. The general on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

While no opening acts have been announced just yet, the dates for the tour are below, so you can know for sure when you can catch Cyndi this fall:

Fri Oct 18 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Sun Oct 20 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Thu Oct 24 | Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre

Sat Oct 26 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Oct 27 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 30 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Fri Nov 01 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sun Nov 03 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Wed Nov 06 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Nov 08 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Hollywood

Sun Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 12 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Thu Nov 14 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Sat Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Tue Nov 19 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Wed Nov 20 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

Sat Nov 23 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sun Nov 24 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Tue Nov 26 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Sat Nov 30 | Portland, OR | Moda Center

Sun Dec 01 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Dec 04 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Thu Dec 05 | Chicago, IL | United Center