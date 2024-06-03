You heard that right: Cyndi Lauper is retiring and she’s decided to bow out with a bang of a tour.
The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” singer-songwriter announced a farewell tour on June 3rd, preparing her fans in 23 cities in North America – and around the world – for the end.
Let’s dive into the tour dates, details, and Cyndi’s farewell message to fans.
Time after Timer: Cyndi’s Retiring
At 70 years young, Cyndi Lauper has been redefining music for five decades. Like other trailblazers of her era, she’s more than earned the right to some rest.
However, Cyndi did not include a specific message to her fans explaining why she’s retiring with the tour announcement. It’s likely that she’ll talk about it later in the week. She’s poised to start promoting a new documentary about her career, “Let the Canary Sing,” that premieres on Paramount+ Tuesday.
That same day, Cyndi will participate in a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Such an honor!
Cyndi Lauper Tour Dates & How To Buy Tickets
Tickets go on sale for The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour on Tuesday, June 4 for an artist presale. The general on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
While no opening acts have been announced just yet, the dates for the tour are below, so you can know for sure when you can catch Cyndi this fall:
Fri Oct 18 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Sun Oct 20 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Thu Oct 24 | Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre
Sat Oct 26 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Oct 27 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 30 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Fri Nov 01 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sun Nov 03 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Wed Nov 06 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri Nov 08 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Hollywood
Sun Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Nov 12 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Thu Nov 14 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Sat Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Tue Nov 19 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Wed Nov 20 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena
Sat Nov 23 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sun Nov 24 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
Tue Nov 26 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Sat Nov 30 | Portland, OR | Moda Center
Sun Dec 01 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Dec 04 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
Thu Dec 05 | Chicago, IL | United Center