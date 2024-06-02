So much for tradition.

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey sagging in the ratings, and with many out there wondering whether or not The Real Housewives of New Jersey will even be canceled after this upcoming season, we now have a significant update on the franchise.

And it’s a significant change, as well.

Say hello to the ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. (Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

According to a Bravo insider, there will NOT be a Season 14 reunion to wrap up this year’s feuds, arcs and storylines.

Such a decision marks the first time this series will ever conclude without such a special.

A source has told Page Six this is due to the “divisive state of the show,” while People Magazine quotes someone who had said the following of the surprising move:

“A reunion is meant to have resolution and it’s clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting. So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

Danielle on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14. (Bravo)

How mysterious, huh?

Season 14 features veteran cast member Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, plus Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler.

Through four episodes, things really do seem rockier than ever among, well… everyone.

This is nothing new, of course, considering The Real Housewives of New Jersey has had split panels at BravoCon over the past two years.

At this point, sisters-in-law Teresa and Melissa do not even interact with each other, although a recent finale trailer made it look like this will eventually change.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 cast members pose here for the camera. (Bravo)

Elsewhere, Margaret is not getting along at all Teresa, either, after alleging at the season 13 reunion that the mother of four’s husband, Luis Ruelas, called and threatened her son at his place of business.

We can’t say for certain how these feuds will play out on the episodes to come, but look for an intense all-cast dinner to be feature on the final Season 14 installment.

“It makes sense,” the Page Six insider teases.

“And once viewers see the finale, the decision to forgo the traditional reunion will make even more sense.”

Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas attend 2023 Variety’s Women Of Reality TV at Spago on November 29, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

To be clear, no one associated with Bravo has commented on this strong reunion rumor just yet.

The only previous time when a reunion was canceled in the Real Housewives franchise was in season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

After that?

Producers fired the entire cast and brought in new women for Season 13.

“Everything and anything is on the table,” an insider tells People about any similar move for this franchise, noting that “all options are being discussed and “nothing official about the show has been decided.”