Travis Barker Divorced: His Marriage History With Kourtney Kardashian

Before he could find happiness with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker had to go through a seriously messy divorce.

Yes, these days, Travis and Kourtney are blissfully married.

In fact, they celebrated their love with multiple wedding ceremonies in 2022.

Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Last year, Kourtney and Travis welcomed their first child together, a boy named Rocky Thirteen.

Needless to say, their relationship appears to be progressing nicely.

But in order to reach this point, both of Rocky’s parents had to endure some serious heartbreak.

Kourtney has three kids with Scott Disick, but due to reluctance on Scott’s part, the long-term partners never married.

That turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Travis also has kids from a previous marriage, but he wasn’t as fortunate in dodging the divorce bullet.

Travis Barker Is Divorced Twice Over

The Blink-182 drummer married his first wife, Melissa Kennedy, in 2002.

The marriage lasted just nine months and did not produce any children.

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker make an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live on April 6, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

On October 30, 2004, Travis married his second wife, Shanna Moakler, in a Halloween Eve, Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding.

They welcomed two children together, and their relationship inspired an MTV reality show entitled Meet the Barkers.

Their son, Landon, was born in 2003. Their daughter, Alabama — named for a character in Travis’ favorite movie, True Romance — was born in 2005.

Sadly, the marriage was not meant to last. And Travis and Shanna did not part ways amicably.

In fact, even though they finalized their divorce back in 2008, it seems that there’s still quite a bit of bad blood between the exes.

Shanna has lashed out at Travis several times in the years since he started dating Kourtney.

She even went so far as to claim that Travis slept with Kim Kardashian before he began a relationship with her older sister.

Shanna insists that Travis cheated on her with Kim, but there’s no evidence that that hookup ever took place.

Moakler has also accused Kourtney of negatively influencing her kids.

Travis’ ex has given a number of scathing interviews on the subject of the Kardashians. But thus far, Kourtney has taken the high road and opted not to respond.

So yeah, Shanna probably won’t be invited to Travis and Kourtney’s inevitable vow renewal ceremony.

And that’s a shame because knowing these two, it’ll be quite a shindig!