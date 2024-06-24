Dave Grohl Shades Taylor Swift with ‘Errors Tour’ Jab: How Did She Respond?

Do Dave Grohl and Taylor Swift have a beef? Well, now they do!

Over the weekend, Taylor Swift’s Eras world tour performances in London delighted fans. But even so, she has her critics.

Dave Grohl and his band, Foo Fighters, also performed in London for the first weekend of summer. Grohl made some comments that seemed to imply that he was accusing Taylor of not performing live.

What does Taylor have to say to that?

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl cracked a joke about ‘The Errors Tour’

While Taylor Swift was performing sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters band played London Stadium.

“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour,’” Grohl jokes on stage.

“We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f–king errors as well,” he continued. “Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live.”

Grohl is not a household name in the way that Taylor Swift is. However, many people do know of him. He’s one of the biggest faces in the realm of mainstream rock music.

He was also once a member of Nirvana.

So it’s not like he’s some random singer at open mic night getting people’s attention by (possibly) shading someone famous. This is an established, major name within the realm of music.

Was Dave Grohl shading Taylor Swift?

“What?!” Grohl remarked to his audience. “Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place.”

Earlier in the night, he had mentioned the Eras world tour to his audience — which apparently prompted boos.

To that, Dave Grohl simply responded: “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

Obviously, a lot of people on social media — particularly Swifties and Swift-haters alike — were quick to assume that Grohl was shading Swift.

At the same time, many have recalled Dave Grohl’s commentary at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2015, during which he told a crowd that he felt “obsessed” with Taylor Swift.

A lot can change in nine years. Did he go from dedicating a song to her to insulting her as an artist and a performer in order to appease a crowd of Swift-hating weirdos?

Does Taylor Swift Perform Live? Her Response To Dave Grohl’s Shade

On Sunday, June 23, Taylor Swift once again performed at Wembley Stadium. During that performance, Taylor paid tribute to her band.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band — who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight — they deserve this so much,” she praised.

You can see multiple videos of Taylor saying just that on Twitter and elsewhere on social media.

????️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation ????



— Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) June 23, 2024

It is entirely possible that Taylor’s remark was simply a tribute to her band, reminding everyone of their hard work.

After all, the Eras world tour won’t last forever. These professionals deserve recognition — and also to work in the future. This is their job, and no matter how well Taylor pays them, they’ll one day likely want to work again.

If Taylor Swift did say this to clap back at Dave Grohl’s, then she did it delicately, diplomatically, and masterfully.