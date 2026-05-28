Travis Kelce Hints That Taylor Swift Might Change Her Name After Wedding

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She has one of the most iconic names in music — but could Taylor Swift soon become Taylor Swift-Kelce?

That’s the question on the minds of many Swifties today in response to Travis Kelce’s recent social media activity.

As you’re likely aware, Taylor and Travis are engaged, and the wedding planning process has been very hush-hush, but it looks like the couple is planning to tie the knot in the next few weeks.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

And according to Page Six, Travis recently “liked” an Instagram post about the possibility of Taylor changing her last name.

The post featured a clip from Barstool Sports’ “Bussin With the Boys” podcast, in which the hosts discussed the possibility of Ms. Swift becoming Mrs. Kelce.

They decided that the most likely outcome would be Taylor changing her name to Taylor Swift-Kelce.

And that conclusion earned Travis’ seal of approval, a fact that’s led many to the conclusion that he and Tay have discussed the matter and come to the same conclusion.

“Travis liking this is hilarious. that’s why he’s perfect for her,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Love that travis liked this video,” another chimed in.

Of course, even if Taylor legally changes her name, that doesn’t mean that she’ll do so professionally.

So fear not, Swifties, you won’t need to start rebranding yourself as Swift-Kelce-ies, which really doesn’t flow at all.

In other premarital news, several media outlets have been obsessing over Taylor and Travis’ prenup, and while such a document definitely exists (Tay is a one-woman, multi-billion-dollar empire, after all), we will almost certainly never know the details of it.

And then, of course, there are the persistent rumors that Taylor is pregnant, which began even before she and Travis announced their engagement.

Like her legal last name and the terms of her prenup, the state of Taylor’s uterus is for her to reveal when and if she feels ready.

We’re sure she’s used to living under a microscope after so many years at the top of the music industry — but the scrutiny has become even more intense in the run-up to Taylor’s big day.