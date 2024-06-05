Kate Middleton has been smiling from the balcony of Buckingham Palace every year for Trooping the Colour for over a decade.



Through the years, her outfits may have changed – as has the number of kids by her side – but every year, without fail, Princess Kate looks beautiful and beguiling.



In 2024, after announcing her cancer diagnosis, it was unclear whether she would be joining the family for the tradition. In fact, there’ve been rumors that she’ll be done with royal life all together, given her health.



But here are the photos of Kate Middleton at the Trooping The Colour festivities, from 2011 to now!

A Family Affair 1 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)) Prince William and Prince Kate join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour 2023. It was the first ceremony held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne. All three of their young children joined them, looking entertained and well-behaved. (Yes, even you, Prince Louis!)

The Queen’s Last Trooping 2 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Here, Princess Kate and her children join Queen Elizabeth II in watching the RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022. This was held during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

A Family of Five 3 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge during Trooping The Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England. This was the little guy’s first royal outing.

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Together 4 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) In 2018, William and Kate stood side by side for the Trooping the Colour alongisde their tow kids, plus his brother and new bride. Unfortunately, as they decided to leave the royal family, Meghan and Harry have not been to a ceremony since.

Pretty In Pink 5 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Kate Middleton shares her smile and fashion sense with her children. That’s clear from this family photo of the Princess and her young family looking out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England.

Girl Mom 6 (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images) The 2016 Trooping the Colour marked the Queen’s 90th birthday. Princess Kate and her own little Princess dressed to the nines for the occasion and enjoyed watching the fly past with the royal family from the balcony.

Future Queens 7 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall laugh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015 in London, England. The ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II’s annual birthday parade and dates back to the time of Charles II in the 17th Century when the Colours of a regiment were used as a rallying point in battle.

Simpler Times 8 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William share a laugh on the balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 14, 2014. To think they were once this close.

Pregnant Princess 9 (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) This was Kate’s last royal engagement before she gave birth to her first son, George, in 2013. Many thought that the pink outfit was a hint she was having a girl. But Charlotte was born after her big brother, two years later.

A Ride to the Palace 10 (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images) Camilla, then the Duchess Of Cornwall and Kate Middleton, Duchess Of Cambridge, attend the Trooping Of The Colour with Prince Harry on June 16, 2012 in London, England.