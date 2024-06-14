Nick Mavar’s Cause Of Death: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Dead After ‘Medical …

Nick Mavar, best known for his work on the reality show Deadliest Catch, is dead, with his cause of death attributed to a “medical emergency”.

Fans of the reality show will remember Nick as one of the deckhands on the popular Discovery show.

He was just 59 years old.

Deadliest Catch: The Bait cast, including Nick Maver (far left), talk during the reunion show. (Discovery/Youtube)

Nick Mavar’s Cause of Death: How The Reality Star Died

Nick Mavar died Thursday June 13 in Alaska.

According to the the Police Chief of the Bristol Bay Borough Police Department, he suffered a medical emergency in the town of Naknek. He was taken to the hospital where he died of natural causes, the chief said to Deadline.

No additional information was provided, though fans of the Deadliest Catch franchise will recall he actually left the series after a medical scare in 2020. His appendix ruptured onboard on of the vessels, which was all caught on camera and aired in his final season.

We have no information that one situation has anything to do with the other, however.

Nick’s Time With The ‘Deadliest Catch’ Crew

Nick was known by fans of the franchise as one of the deckhands with a bit of a rough side. He was the lead on Sig Hansen’s F/V Northwestern and maintained the mechanical equipment.

He appeared in 98 episodes on Deadliest Catch from 2005 to 2021, as well as several spinoffs including Deadliest Catch: Siberian Winter and Deadliest Catch: The Bait.

His time with the team came to an unexpected end when he sued the owners of the F/V Northwestern, alleging there wasn’t a proper plan in place to get him proper medical help during the pandemic.

Sadly, Nick’s death comes just days after Deadliest Catch Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski publicly shared his prostate cancer diagnosis.

A rough time for everyone in the Deadliest Catch family.

We’re sending our condolences to his family, friends, and crew mates.