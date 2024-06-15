Jack Quaid’s Girlfriend: Which ‘The Boys’ Co-Star Is He Dating?

If you find yourself wondering who Jack Quaid’s girlfriend is, or if he’s single and ready to mingle, we have the answer for you.

First, the bad news: yes, Jack Quaid is taken.

Second, the good news: Jack Quaid’s girlfriend is his “The Boys” co-star, Claudia Doumit.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jack Quaid’s girlfriend, Claudia Doumit, and their ongoing romantic relationship off-screen.

Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Jack Quaid & Claudia Doumit Went Public In 2022

Fans first got a glimpse at Jack Quaid’s girlfriend when “The Boys” were photographed holding hands in 2022. The pair were sight-seeing in Claudia Doumit’s hometown Sydney, Australia while traveling to promote “The Boys.”

Jack has been a lead on the Amazon Prime series since it premiered in 2019, while Claudia joined the cast in season two the following year. It’s unclear exactly when they took things from co-workers to couple.

Many fans of “The Boys” speculated online that the two had “chemistry” and a “flirty vibe” in their scenes together.

In February 2024, Jack spoke openly about his relationship by sharing his plans to spend Valentine’s Day with Claudia at Disneyland with PEOPLE.

Just one month later they made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Oscars in March.

‘The Boys’ Cast: Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford, Jack Quaid, Eric Kripke, Claudia Doumit, Laz Alonso and Antony Starr attend the 2024 Astra TV Awards at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on January 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

‘The Boys’ Gender Swapped Claudia Doumit’s Role

Since “The Boys” is based off of a comic series with the same name, fans might be interested to learn that Claudia Doumit’s role, politician Victoria Neuman, is actually based on a male character.

Instead of Victoria the comics have Victor (aka Vick the Veep). He is also a politician but that’s the only similarity between the characters, as Victor is considered “simple-minded” while Victoria is actually much more conniving.

Victor appears to be a short-lived character in the comics who is eventually killed by Homelander, the main antagonist in “The Boys” franchise. It remains to be seen if Victoria will suffer the same fate as Victor.

Jack Quaid attends the GQ Men of the Year Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The Couple Are On Opposing Sides In ‘The Boys’

Even though Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit are nothing but heart-eyes and PDA off-screen, their on-screen personas — Hughie and Victoria, respectively — couldn’t be more different.

As previously mentioned, Claudia’s Victoria is a politician who is also secretly a “supe” (aka a human with superpowers). Though she originally presents as someone attempting to take down the supes and Vought, the entertainment conglomerate creating them, it’s unclear what her endgame really is.

Meanwhile Jack’s Hughie is one of “The Boys” alongside Karl Urban’s diabolical Billy Butcher. They exist as a group solely to take down the supes and Vought and originally see Victoria as an ally until they learn the truth about her.

In the fourth season of “The Boys,” Victoria will be seen running for Vice President as a means to get into the White House which would be disastrous for obvious reasons.

When “The Boys” returns to Amazon Prime on June 13 we’ll see if Hughie, Billy and their team of misfit good guys are finally able to dismantle the evil Vought, the supes it created and, of course, their future VP, Victoria.