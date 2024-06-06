The Voice Season 27: Meet the Coaches!

A very handsome face is returning to The Voice.

Late on Wednesday, NBC revealed its lineup of coaches for Season 27 (yes, Season 27!) of this beloved singing competition, announcing that Adam Levine will be back in his former red chair this spring.

Joining Levine and fellow veterans John Legend and Michael Bublé will be newcomer Kelsea Ballerini.

Levine was an original coach on The Voice, but he stepped away after Season 16.

The Maroon 5 frontman served as a panelist on the show for the show’s very first episode, alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

He then went through a pretty huge personal scandal, however, as his dirty texts to a model who is NOT his wife went viral back in September 2022.

Multiple models and/or social media users came out around that time and accused Levine of having inappropriate contact with them.

Adam Levine attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The artist addressed the rumors back then, and admitted that he had cheated in a way.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said via statement, adding:

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

In June 2023, Behati Prinsloo welcomed her and Levine’s third child and the spouses seem to be on perfectly fine terms at this point.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the 38th Annual Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Back to the professional realm, though…

Ballerini is a multiple Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum artist and Grand Ole Opry inductee.

She is no stranger to The Voice, either, having previously servied as Season 16 battle advisor and filling in as coach during season 20, both instances for Team Kelly Clarkson.

Coaches for season 26, which is scheduled to air this fall, include Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

Adam Levine of Maroon performs onstage during Audacy’s 10th Annual We Can Survive at Prudential Center on October 14, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy)

In May 2019, Levine opened up about his surprising decision to leave The Voice in a lengthy note posted to Instagram.

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going,” he began in the message, concluding with praise for Shelton as follows:

“I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried,” he addressed the 47-year-old country star. “Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books.

“Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I’m just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”