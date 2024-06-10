Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18: Meet Cast In WILD First Look!

Reading Time: 5 minutes

You may not believe this, Bravo viewers.

But things are about to get crazy on The Real Housewives of Orange County!

Bravo recently dropped the first trailer for Season 18 of this long-running franchise — and it’s clear cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti will all be in for a great deal of drama.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 cast poses here for a photo. (Bravo)

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 18 Cast

We can’t forget about newbie Katie Ginella, either. Or returning favorite Alexis Bellino, who will play a sizable role this summer.

The preview focuses a great deal, however, on Shannon Beador, who was arrested for a dangerous DUI last September.

“Shannon is not taking responsibility for what she did,” Tamra says in the footage, hinting at Shannon’s accident and their subsequent friendship fallout.

Beador was cited last fall for crashing her car into a residential property while under the influence; she was charged with a DUI and a hit-and-run the following month and later sentenced to three years’ probation.

Shannon Storms Beador strikes a promotional pose. (SAMI DRASIN/BRAVO)

The 60-year old breaks down while apologizing to her children in the trailer, but she also orders a cocktail at one point and earns the wrath of Tamra.

“You decided to drive your car into a house, drunk,” Tamra screams at Shannon from across the table, prior to dragging Beador later on for all of her “bullsh-t.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Gina cries as her longtime boyfriend Travis Mullen moves out of their house … a decision he notes that she made.

Although they’re still dating, the relocation appears motivated by tension between her and his ex-wife.

“I want to break up with his ex-wife, not him,” she explains on air.

Heather Dubrow is back for Season 18! (SAMI DRASIN/BRAVO)

What Will The Next Season Be About? Bring On The DRAMA!

Fans can look forward to exotic vacations this season, too, as the stars head to Big Bear, Sonoma, Palm Springs and London.

For more of a SPOILER-filled look at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18, check out the official Bravo synopsis below:

Following a very difficult year, Shannon Storms Beador is doing her best to move forward as she faces the consequences from her DUI. With her twins in college, this empty-nester is left trying to mend her fractured friendships.

However, she’s continuously in the hot seat as her life choices are questioned. Things get awkward for Shannon when her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, threatens to bring damaging information about her past.

Gina Kirschenheiter promotes Season 18 in this Bravo-sponsored photo. (SAMI DRASIN/BRAVO)

Always on the move, Heather Dubrow and husband Terry find themselves routinely commuting between Orange County and their new estate in Beverly Hills.

Their Balboa Bay Club penthouse suite serves as home base with Terry’s practice and his mother around the corner. After many years of friendship, Heather and Gina find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal.

Heather isn’t quick to warm up to new housewife Katie, and their relationship takes a wrong turn when Katie confronts her about an old rumor.

Emily Simpson is in for a lot of drama on Season 18. (SAMI DRASIN/BRAVO )

But What About Tamra?!

No longer a Tres Amiga, Tamra Judge is putting her energy into developing stronger friendships and helping her daughter Sophia, who recently turned 18, navigate her gap year.

As Tamra and Eddie enjoy a new home in Big Bear, they also decide it might be time to sell their longtime home in OC. Tamra’s damaged friendship with Shannon is hotly contested as she wonders if Shannon is truly remorseful for her accident.

Also, her new improved friendship with Jennifer is put to the test when Eddie and Ryan get into a heated debate.

Gina Kirschenheiter has leveled up as a realtor, but her professional reputation is called into question after one of the ladies puts her in a sticky situation.

Her relationship with Travis takes an unconventional turn when deciding she wants to live separately, but stay together.

On top of this, as Gina watches bestie Emily get close to Tamra, she wonders if their friendship will remain the same.

Katie Ginella is new to The Real Housewives of Orange County. (SAMI DRASIN/BRAVO)

The Explosive Trailer: Watch What Will Go Down Next

Emily Simpson has gone through an incredible transformation after losing 40 pounds and finds herself trying to adjust to her new healthy lifestyle. Her obsession with the gym has affected her relationship with food, family and friends.

When she’s not helping the wrongly convicted as a part of the California Innocence Project, she’s questioning the ladies on everything from integrity to intentions. Her closeness with Tamra causes those around her to wonder if Emily is taking her opinions too far.

Jennifer Pedranti is ready for a fresh start with Tamra while also trying to prove that her boyfriend, Ryan, is worthy of redemption.

She feels a lot of her life is up in the air as she waits for her divorce to be finalized and figures out her financial future. While some of the ladies in the group wonder if she has truly learned from her past mistakes, Jennifer finds some commonality with new housewife Katie.

As she strives to make new changes and keep her head afloat, it all culminates when Ryan’s name is involved in a national bombshell that rocks Orange County.

New to Orange County, Katie Ginella and her husband, professional golf journalist Matt Ginella, recently moved from San Diego. She’s looking to expand her circle of friends while working to launch her own cocktail line. Now ready to learn more about her Korean heritage and connect to her roots, Katie decides to explore her adoption further and meet her birth mother.

After meeting the ladies, Katie immediately finds herself smack dab in the middle of the drama and gets a quick lesson in how loyalty works in the OC.

A longtime friend of Heather and Emily, Alexis Bellino comes in full force ready to make waves. She finds her footing with most of the ladies and starts fresh with Tamra, but she instantly finds herself on shaky ground with Shannon as they face off in a series of high-stakes disputes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 premieres Thursday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.