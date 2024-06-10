Mamie Laverock’s Family Shares First Photo of ‘When Calls the Heart’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mamie Laverock’s family has shared the first photo of the When Calls the Heart star in her hospital bed.

As we previously reported, Mamie was badly injured when she fell from a five-story balcony at a Vancouver hospital.

According to her family, the actress had been at the hospital recovering from an unspecified “medical emergency” at the time of her fall.

Mamie Laverock in a scene from the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart. (Hallmark/Youtube)

The family has been offering frequent updates on Mamie’s recovery.

Over the weekend, the actress’ loved ones shared a photo from the hospital.

The image, which was posted on Mamie’s Facebook page, shows only her bandaged hand clutching a teddy bear.

The photo was posted without a caption, but many commenters took it as an indication that the 19-year-old’s recovery is progressing slowly but surely.

Laverock Family Raises Funds Following Mamie’s Near-Fatal Fall

Mamie’s family has been posting regular updates on a GoFundMe page that has already raised nearly $40,000 for the young actress’ recovery.

“She is enduring tremendous pain,” the update noted.

“She has undergone two 11 hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three hour surgery and another surgery.”

Mamie’s family previously shared that the actress is “showing signs of improvement” following the incident that nearly claimed her life.

Mamie Laverock appears alongside her onscreen mother in a scene from Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart. (Hallmark (YouTube screenshot))

“Mamie is out of her big surgeries and the doctors [say] she is doing well,” the family wrote last week. “It’s impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support.”

A Succession of Tragedies

Mamie’s troubles began back on May 11, when she suffered some sort of life-threatening emergency.

“On Saturday May 11th, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency,” the family shared without elaborating on the nature of the crisis.

“Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg.”

Sadly, the situation went from bad to worse while Mamie was being transported from one unit of the hospital to another.

(GoFundMe)

“We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” her family explained.

“She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support. We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

It’s still unclear how Mamie managed to fall from a balcony while under the care of hospital staff, but the actress’ mother says she’s planning to take legal action.

Our thoughts go out to Mamie and her family during this enormously difficult time.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.