Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby #3 in Wake of Awkward Internet Affair

Moves like Jagger?

How about: Drools like a newborn?

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo reportedly welcomed their third baby into the world at some point in the past few days, People Magazine has now confirmed.

We have no further details (gender, birthdate, measurements, etc.) on the child, whose arrival comes at an awkward time for the Maroon 5 artist and his model of a wife.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Last Septemner, as you may recall, numerous women on social media accused Levine of hitting of them — big time.

It all started with someone named Sumner Stroh, who even claimed that Levine asked if it would be cool for him to name this third kid after her.

She even shared some of the texts Levine sent her for a period of time in 2021, such as the following:

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind. You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Shortly afterward, other women came forward with similar stories, including one who said Levine was into weird kinks.

The singer eventually responded to these allegations by apologizing, and also by noting that he never met any of the ladies in question.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote in a statement via his Instagram Story on September 20.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate.

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Behati Prinsloo (L) and Adam Levine

For her part, Prinsloo never directly addressed the scandal.

The spouses had long discussed expanding their family, Prinsloo told Entertainment Tonight last winter, however.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” she told the outlet.

“You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens.

“What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

