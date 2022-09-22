Adam Levine Sent Dirty Texts and Was Obsessed with My Booty, 5th Mistress Alleges

Another day, another accusation of adultery against Adam Levine.

And another apparent example of how the singer really likes to admire other people’s rear ends.

During an interview with the Daily Mail on Wednesday, a fitness model named Ashley Russell alleged that Levine reached out to her on Instagram earlier this year.

The Maroon 5 front man reportedly began to interact with Russell’s social media posts before he made direct contact.

Behati Prinsloo (L) and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“I would check every time I posted a story, which was every day, and it was always viewed by him,” the 21-year old this this outlet.

“He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym.”

Just as other women have done this week, Russell came forward with alleged texts to back up her story.

She says Levine sent her countless messages such as the one below, remarking on her various body parts.

“He said he found me from his Discover Page on Instagram because he is ‘big into fitness’ and I have a fitness account. I knew it was weird so I wanted to keep it going to see if it got worse,” the brunette continued to The Daily Mail.

“When I told him he was going to get caught DMing girls like me he stopped texting me.”

HOWEVER, according to Russell, the musician continued to watch her Instagram Stories after their conversations ceased.

“I think this is the true meaning of disrespect towards a woman. It makes me very sad that he is married and does this immature thing,” she said.

Adam Levine attends the Beloved Benefit 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Beloved Benefit)

Russell now joins a long line of women who have come out with similar allegations against Levine.

It began this week after an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh leaked texts that she claims Levine had sent to her at various over the past few months.

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind,” Levine supposedly wrote to her as an example, adding:

“You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Levine is married Behati Prinsloo.

The stars are parents to a six-year old girl named Dusty Rose and a four-year old girl named Gio Grace; just a few days ago, they announced they’re expecting child number-three.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” Levine also reportedly wrote to Stroh in June.

After Stroh went public with these exchanges, Levine’s former Yoga instructor said the artist sent her racy texts, as well, and said Levine deserves to be exposed for his deeds.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

For her part, Prinsloo has not commented on the scandal.

But Levine has basically confirmed he has a history of sending inappropriate messages to women who aren’t his wife.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” the 43-year old wrote on Tuesday morning.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Concluded Levine on this sensitive subject:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility

“We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”