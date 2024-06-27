As fans wait anxiously for season 3 of The Traitors to drop, some details are starting to emerge that are raising more than a few eyebrows.

The next season of the high-stakes, murder mystery reality show is poised to return to Peacock soon, and 21 larger-than-life personalities have already been selected to play the came.

For those who haven’t watched, Alan Cumming plays host to a mafia-like competition show where celebrities are split between two teams: the Faithful and the Traitors. The goal is to eliminate players from the competing side for a chance to win $250,000.

So, who will be competing next season and when can we start watching episodes? Here’s all the details you need to know!

Britney Spear’s ex husband Sam Asghari arrives for the screening of the film “La Plus Precieuse des Marchandises” (The Most Precious of Cargoes) at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2024. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Cast Revealed: Tom Sandoval, Sam Asghari, & More

The Season 3 cast consists of plethora of name drops that dropped jaws after they were announced.

Most notably, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari is making his reality show debut in season 3, alongside controversial reality TV personalities like Tom Sandoval and Dolores Catania.

Look fast and you might think you see Zac Efron roaming the halls in season 3, but alas, it’s actually his brother Dylan. There’s a cavalcade of Housewives entering the castle this season, like Dorinda Medley and Robyn Dixon, as well as other reality ladies like “Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause and Ciara Miller from “Summer House”.

Here’s the full cast list:

Wells Adams (The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise)

Sam Asghari (Actor and model)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Robyn Dixon (Real Housewives of Potomac)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Nikki Garcia (Total Divas, Dancing with the Stars)

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

“Boston” Rob Mariano (Survivor, The Amazing Race, Deal or No Deal Island)

Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives of New York City, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British royal)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, The Masked Singer)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset, Dancing with the Stars)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Kate Chastain, Trishelle Cannatella, Parvati Shallow and Scott Evans speak on stage at Peacock’s “The Traitors” Castle Garden celebrating Season Two at The Grove on June 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)

A release date for the third season of The Traitors has yet to be announced.

However, given the fan demand and that the cast is already set, fans will likely not have wait longer than early 2025 for the new season to kick off.

Additionally, filming for the new season started in Scotland in June 2024, so the ball is rolling!

Spoilers For ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Are Already Pouring In

As filming for the show is underway, it’s still a bit early for spoilers to be leaking. But we have heard a thing or two about the contestants.

Take Dylan Efron, for example. His brother Zac spoke to ET at the premiere for A Family Affair, his new Netflix film starring Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

Zac was put on the spot about his brother’s involvement in The Traitors and was cornered into asking how Dylan will fare.

“I think he’s going to win,” Zac admitted. “He’s really good at games, and I just have a good feeling about it.”

Could that be a hint that Dylan will be among the Traitors, working every angle to come out on top?

Dylan isn’t the only contestant to have a sibling spilling predictions.

After it was announced that former WWE star Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella) would be headed to the Scottish Highlands to compete in The Traitors Season 3, her sister Brie weighed in on Nikki’s chances of winning.

Brie feels less confident than Zac on her sibling’s chances. In fact, she fears Nikki will be facing some stiff competition.

“When I think of personality and athleticism and all that,” Brie shared, “I would say Gabby [Windey] from The Bachelorette … Just seeing her on Dancing With the Stars … she’s a tough one, and she has grit. I feel like that’ll be Nikki’s competition.”

Alan Cumming takes part in a conversation with Catherine Cohen following Peacock’s “The Traitors” watch party at 92NY on February 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Will Alan Cumming Return As Host?

Yes! Is it even The Traitors without it’s perfect host!

Alan Cumming is all set to return as the larger-than-life ringleader of the mysterious game, bringing all his flare and fashion along with him.

He even shared some photos of he and his cute pup returning to The Traitors castle.

“Lala is discovering how exhausting showbiz can be!, Alan wrote on Instagram as he returned to work with his doggie. “I had to carry her back to the Traitors castle after our walk today.”

Now that’s the life!

While season 3’s debut is TBD, you can watch all episodes of the first two seasons right now on Peacock!