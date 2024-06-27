‘Real Housewives’ Stars Who Have Been Arrested

Saying Real Housewives stars being arrested is normal is like saying the sky is blue.



Honestly, it’s more like The Real Hot Messes of Prison, amiright?

Over the years, many, many, MANY stars from Bravo’s most successful franchise have been handcuffed for various offenses including DUIs, domestic abuse and assault and battery.Â

Heck, Josh Waring from The Real Housewives of Orange County, was actually charged with attempted murder, which kind of takes the cake.

Who else ran afoul of the authorities, though?

Let’s look back at some Housewives history…