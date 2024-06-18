Sabrina Carpenter’s SKIMS Drama: The Truth About Taylor Swift Fuming

Sabrina Carpenter participated in a SKIMS campaign.

We all know what Kim Kardashian did to Taylor Swift less than a decade ago. But, at least until very recently, weren’t Sabrina and Taylor basically glued at the hip?

Given that most besties don’t showcase the fashion line of each other’s enemies, some wonder if a rift is forming.

Are Taylor and Sabrina butting heads?

Sabrina Carpenter attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter participated in a recent SKIMS campaign

As you can see in this Instagram video (below) from earlier this spring, Sabrina Carpenter looks fantastic in lingerie.

Okay, that part’s not really a surprise. This is about the context. Specifically, she looks amazing in SKIMS lingerie.

Kim Kardashian’s clothing line has been dominating the market. She secures athletes, models, and other celebrities to promote her product — and it clearly works.

Many Swifties expressed shock and surprise on social media to see Taylor’s good friend repping Kim’s brand.

Sabrina toured with Taylor on her Eras world tour. The SKIMS campaign came during a hiatus between the Pacific portion of the Tour and the European leg.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Kim Kardashian posted a series of transparently edited audio clips from a phone conversation in an attempt to sabotage Taylor — seemingly all to protect the reputation of her now-disgraced, now-ex husband.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Do Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have a problem?

No.

Sabrina Carpenter spoke with Rolling Stone in a Monday, June 17 interview.

Among other topics, she clarified that her SKIMS promo “didn’t cause her any grief with her friend.”

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

In fact, Sabrina admitted that she didn’t really make an attempt at keeping up with the Kardashian drama, alleged or otherwise.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working,” she explained.

Also, Sabrina revealed that she’d spoken about the gig with Taylor, saying: “In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end.”

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter hug onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

She also offered some shade towards internet trolls

“I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do,” Sabrina remarked. She’s not wrong — for some, speculation isn’t rooted in curiosity, but an effort to pass the time.

What seems unfair about this particular piece of speculation is that other friends of Taylor have worn SKIMS before. People singled out Sabrina because she seemed like a viable target, for whatever reason.

Also? Taylor Swift has mended fences in recent years. None of us will shake the image of Katy Perry dancing to “Bad Blood” while lipsyncing. Nature is healing.