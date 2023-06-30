Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye, Cries: He Didn’t Always Hate Jews!

The more things change, the most Kim Kardashian wishes they had just stayed the same.

In a preview for next week’s brand new episode of her family’s Hulu reality show, the mother of four can no longer hold back her emotions.

When asked by sister Khloe whether she’s okay, Kim answers in the negative.

And then explains why.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Getty Images)

“I just can’t,” Kim cried, falling to pieces alongside Khloe and bringing up all that’s been going on with ex-husband Kanye West.

“It’s so different from the person that I married,” she says.

“That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

We don’t learn in this preview exactly what brings up Kardashian’s waterworks, but episodes of the show were filmed many months ago and it seems VERY safe to assume the breakdown is related to West trashing Jewish people at various times last year.

Kanye West poses here with Kim Kardashian back in the day, when the two were happily married. (Getty)

At one point, if you’ll recall, Kanye said he wishes “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

He later said he saw some good things in Adolf Hitler.

In response to these remarks, numerous brands ended their relationship with Kanye — including Adidas, a decision that allegedly caused the rapper to nearly go broke.

In December, West was labeled anti-Semite of the year, a distinction no one should ever strive for.

Kanye West meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

On the June 1 episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about Kanye’s erratic behavior, which involved online attacks and allegations made against her family and loved ones.

“It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew,” the SKIMS founder said in a confessional.

“Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own.

“I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK, don’t worry. Just give him another chance.’

“I just don’t have that energy.”

Kim Kardashian officially became single in February 2022. Her divorce from Kanye West has been finalized. (Getty)

Kim and Kanye divorced in March 2022 after six years of marriage.

The exes started dating back in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North, 10, in June 2013.

They eventually went on to tie the knot in 2014 and had three additional children: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Kim and Kanye pose together here back in the day. They’ve fallen very far in the years since this photo was taken. (Getty)

In a recent interview with Vogue Italia, Kardashian delved into how she’s managed regain her sense of self and overcome various hardships following her split from the polarizing artist.

“I do feel like it’s a new me,” she told this publication.

“My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much. When that happens you kind of lose your own.

“Now I’m at a time where I just want to do the right thing.”