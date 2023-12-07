Taylor Swift BLASTS Kim Kardashian: She Teamed Up With Kanye to Ruin My Reputation!

As you’ve likely heard by now, Taylor Swift was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year on Wednesday.

The honor came with a pair of memorable cover photos (including one in which Taylor shared the spotlight with her cat) and an in-depth interview that allowed the pop icon to open up about her historic year.

Taylor spoke, of course, about the Eras Tour and her relationship with Travis Kelce.

But she also delved into more unexpected topics, including her long-simmering feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Michael Tran / AFP/Getty)

These days, Kim and Kanye are barely on speaking terms themselves, but back in 2016, they were still happily married (or at least married!), and Mrs. Kardashian-West seemed to fully support her husband’s efforts to take down Tay.

It all started with the release of the song “Famous,” in which Kanye delivered the following lyrics:

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b-tch famous”

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Not the classiest line, but this is Kanye we’re talking about — he’s probably said worse since waking up this morning.

The reason those gross lyrics are still being discussed seven years later is that Kim posted a video of a phone call between West and Swift in which Taylor seemed to approve of the line before the song’s release.

We later learned, however, that the video had been edited, and Taylor had no prior knowledge of Kanye’s plan to call her a b-tch on his album.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, it seems that the situation took a major emotional toll on Swift.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she told Time of the incident.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”

US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California on October 11, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor went on to explain that she went into seclusion as a result of Kim and Kanye’s smear campaign.

“I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year,” the singer said.

“I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Kim Kardashian attends 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

According to a new report from TMZ, Taylor’s irritation is partially due to the fact that Kim has never apologized for her role in Kanye’s nonsense.

Even after getting called out in the most high-profile celebrity interview of the year, it seems that Kim still has no intention of making things right with Taylor.

Obviously, Kim has been through all sorts of PR ups and downs over the course of her career, so she might just be shrugging this situation off as another temporary setback.

But the wrath of Swifties might prove to be more than Kim can handle!