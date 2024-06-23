Justin Timberlake Returns to Stage, Says He’s “Hard to Love” After Arrest

Justin Timberlake didn’t just try to bring sexy back on Friday night.

He also attempted to get back into the good graces of fans everywhere.

For the first time since he was arrested in New York on a charge of driving while intoxicated, the singer returned to the stage on June 21 to continue his ongoing string of concerts.

At one point, while performing for attendees in Chicago, Timberlake addressed the arrest.

Not directly, we should emphasize.

But how else would you interpret the following quote from JT on stage?

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it’s been a tough week,” Timberlake told the crowd, as seen below in a fan’s video shared on social media.

“But you’re here, and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now.”

The Grammy winner continued at the time:

“I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

After getting pulled over by Sag Harbor police just pad midnight on June 18, Timberlake allegedly referenced this world tour.

He told the cops that he had only one martini to drink before getting behind the wheel… refused to take a breathalyzer… and then muttered that the incident would ruin his tour.

Prior to the latest Chicago concert, Timberlake had sort of broken his silence in regard to the apparent lack of good judgment through a lawyer.

On June 19, attorney Edward Burke Jr. released a statement that read as follows:

“Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Nobody was hurt in the incident last week, thankfully, while the local police released a message of its own after making this arrest:

On June 18, 2024, at 12:37 AM, Justin R. Timberlake, age 43, of Tennessee, was observed operating a 2025 BMW southbound on Madison Street, failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel.

A traffic stop was initiated by a Police Officer from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition.

After an officer initiated a traffic stop, authorities noted that Timberlake’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake was later released without having to pay bail and will appear in late July for a court hearing.

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, currently filming Amazon Prime series The Better Sister in New York.

She was not with Timberlake when he got pulled over and was then spotted on set in Manhattan hours after he was seen leaving a police station.

Biel has not yet commented on the arrest.

Back in late 2019, Timberlake was spotted holding hands with an actress in New Orleans, stirring up rumors of infidelity and divorce.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” the artist wrote via Instagram about himself and Alisha Wainwright, adding back then:

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

