‘When Calls the Heart’ Star Mamie Laverock ‘Doing Well’ After Horrific …

Mamie Laverock, best known for her role on When Calls the Heart, is currently on life support.

The teen star is in critical condition after falling five stories from a balcony.

Her mother has shared the latest on her condition, as fans fear the worst, given how severe her injury is.

But there’s some hopeful news today!

Mamie Laverock on her hit Hallmark show, “When Call The Heart” (Hallmark/Youtube)

‘When Call the Heart’ Star Mamie Laverock, 19, On Life Support: What Happened

According to a GoFundMe page, the Hallmark Channel start suffered a “medical emergency” on May 11.

Her mother, Nicole Compton, “was able to get there in time to save her life.” She was transported her to a local hospital, then later transferred to a bigger hospital in Vancouver.

Initially, Mamie showed “signs of improvement” after the transfer, but things took a turn over Memorial Day weekend.

“We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” her family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” they added. “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”

But then some hopeful news come through for th When Calls the Heart actress.

In an update on Laverock’s GoFundMe campaign, her parents revealed she was “out of her big surgeries”. They also shared that doctors now say she is “doing well.”

“It’s impossible for us to be happier,” her parents continued. “Thank you all for your support.”

Mamie’s family shared the following selfie on her donations page after her medical emergency. (GoFundMe)

Thoughts and Prayers for Mamie

Mamie appeared as Rosaleen Sullivan on several episodes of When Calls the Heart from 2014 to 2023.

After hearing the devastating news, several of her Hallmark costars took to social media to urge fans to keep her in their thoughts and prayers and to donate what they could.

“I love this family, my heart is broken,” Johannah Newmarch, who plays Mamie’s on-screen mother Molly Sullivan, wrote on X Monday.

“A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can,” she added alongside the GoFundMe link. “They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

Erin Krakow, who has starred in When Calles the Heart for a decade, and Loretta Walsh both told their followers that they donated and asked that they do the same.