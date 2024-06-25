The lead singer of Crazy Town is dead, according to the Los Angeles county medical examiner’s report, and the cause of death for Shifty Shellshock remains a mystery.

Many knew Seth Binzer as Shifty Shellshock.

Even more knew the 2000 Crazy Town hit, “Butterfly.”

He has now passed away at the age of 49.

Shifty Shellshock attends Rockefellas Studios Grand Opening Event on July 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Rockefellas Studio)

Seth Binzer, lead singer of Crazy Town, has passed away

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, Seth Binzer has passed away.

The June 24, 2024 report did not detail cause of death. It appears that the investigation is still pending.

However, the medical examiner’s office did indicate that he passed away at his residence.

Singer Shifty Shellshock performs at the “46664 – Give One Minute of Your Life to AIDS” concert at Greenpoint Stadium on November 29, 2003. (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Seth Binzer founded Crazy Town in 1995 with Bret “Epic” Mazur.

The rap rock group launched in Los Angeles but would end up playing and entertaining countless fans throughout the world.

It was years before they saw true success, however. The Gift of Game was their debut album, and it was their third single, “Butterfly,” that catapulted them into fame.

Crazy Town helped define an era

“Butterfly” is truly a product of its time. That’s not an insult (or even praise), but merely the truth.

The song (and particularly its chorus) truly embodied the early 2000s in ways that are difficult to articulate.

Ever seen Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton’s Something’s Gotta Give? “Butterfly” plays during the film’s opening sequence.

Singer Shifty Shellshock performs with DJ Paul Oakenfold at the “46664 – Give One Minute of Your Life to AIDS” concert at Greenpoint Stadium on November 29, 2003. (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Crazy Town did not stop there.

The rap rock band released their second album in 2002.

Though Darkhorse did not reach the same heights as their last batch of music, it shows that they didn’t simply coast on one success.

Music artist Shifty Shellshock arrives at the grand opening of Mario Barth’s Starlight Tattoo at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino February 16, 2008. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Starlight Tattoo)

What became of Crazy Town after that?

Not long after Darkhorse, Crazy Town split up. It seems that their album not meeting expectations — after their first sold 1.6 million times — contributed to their parting of the ways.

They later reformed and, in 2015, released their third album, The Brimstone Sluggers.

In 2017, however, Mazur departed the band once and for all. Singer Seth Binzer renamed the group to Crazy Town X.

Crazy Town, with Lead singer Shifty Shellshock performed live at the ‘ESPN Action Sports and Music Awards’ at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca. 4/7/01. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Obviously, fans across the world are waxing nostalgic over “Butterfly” and Crazy Town’s legacy at this news.

But, obviously, Seth Binzer was a real person with loved ones who are grieving him for who he was, not for a 2000s anthem.

We hope that the medical examiner will be able to provide the answers that they need.