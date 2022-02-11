Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Finally Reveal Baby Name! And It's a Weird One!

Nine days after becoming parents for the second time, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dropped a rather big bombshell about their newborn:

His name.

And, following in the tradition of all her siblings and their kids (True, Psalm, North...), Kylie has gone ahead and chosen a unique moniker for her latest bundle of joy.

Are you ready for it? Are you absolutely certain?!?

Okay, here goes:

It's Wolf.

Wolf Webster, to be complete and specific, as Scott's real full name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Wolf joins his sister, Stormi, in this immediate family of four.

Jenner and Scott announced the arrival of their son in very simple fashion on February 6, as Kylie shared a black and white photo of Wolf's tiny hand, along with what we strongly assume is his birthday:

2/2/2022.

Jenner's famous family members and friends immediately posted their congratulations on the brand new addition in the comments.

"Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼," Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while her mom Kris Jenner added, "Angel Pie."

Scott, for his part, reacted with a series of heart emojis: "💙🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎."

Back in September, the beauty mogul and the rapperr confirmed they were expecting again in a heartwarming video posted to Instagram.

The footage featured their four-year-old daughter Stormi hugging her mom's growing baby bump.

"Stormi, we're gonna have a baby!" Kris Jenner told her granddaughter in the video.

"This is one of the happiest days of my life."

After this reveal last fall, Kylie told Vogue that she and the artist had yet to select a name.

“Well, we need to find out the gender first,” the 24-year old said while giving the magazine a tour of her home. “And we decided to wait.”

Indeed, fans didn't learn that Jenner had welcomed a son until her aforementioned announcement a few days ago.

Just like she did with Stormi the first time around, Kylie remained mostly quiet and very private while doing through her pregnancy over the past several months.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom.

"She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told People Magazine late last year.

"She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private.

"She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Scott, meanwhile, seems to spend more time these days with Kanye West than with his two-time baby mama.

But an insider swears to E! News that Travis is a loyal boyfriend and parent.

"Travis has been by her side and has been very supportive during her pregnancy," this source said a short while ago.

"They have definitely been inseparable and leaning on each other. They are both excited for the baby to come."