Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over “Nasty” Remarks, Sends Message to the Haters

Kylie Jenner finally broke down on Thursday night.

While speaking with sister Kendall, the 26-year old addressed the criticism she so often faces online when it comes to her appearance… most notably the hate she garnered from how she looked at a recent Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show.

In response, a bunch of total strangers slammed Jenner for looking “old” at this event.

Kylie Jenner can’t hold the tears in any longer. (Hulu)

“It’s like a miracle I that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty,” Kylie told Kendall, explaining that she chose NOT to wear as much makeup as she usually does to the aforementioned show.

“I go and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light,” she said of some of the photos in question, which we’ve posted down below.

“You can look at pictures since I’m 13, I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was like a child.”

Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

It’s been part for the unfortunate course that Kylie continues to be judged in this way, from questions over whether she’s pregnant to critiques over a simple outfit she has selected.

“I hear nasty things about myself all the time,” she continued in a confessional on this latest reality show episode.

“I don’t think it’s this particular headline that makes me feel vulnerable or hits me harder. I think it’s just after 10+ years, it just gets exhausting.”

Should Kylie, Kendall, Kim Kardashian and/or any member of this famous family just STFU because they’ve asked to be in the spotlight?

No, Kendall argues.

Kylie Jenner attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“I think that’s a general thing with my family. We’re dehumanized. They don’t think that there’s any rules with us,” said Kendall, who thinks trolls get away with bashing her loved ones more than most celebrities.

“For some reason for us, they don’t think we have any feelings,” she added.

For years, of course, Kylie has been dealing with comments over her lip filters.

“Why do people think it’s okay to talk about me?” she asked on air… while crying.

Kylie Jenner attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty)

“I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me,” Kylie later told her sibling, noting that so many critics think she’s fair game “because she did it to herself, she f-cked up her face, she has so much surgery.”

“Even if I did get so much surgery … I still don’t think It’s okay to talk about someone’s looks,” Kylie went on.

“People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13, before I got lip filler. It’s so hurtful. I look ‘old.’ I see it under every post.”

After Kendall offered some kind words of reassurance, Kylie said to the camera that “there’s only so much someone can take,” vowing to “rise above” because she has “sh-t to do.”

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.