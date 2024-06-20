Suri Cruise Has A Boyfriend: Meet Her Date To The Senior Prom

Suri Cruise has herself a boyfriend – a high school sweetheart as she says good-bye to high school!

Now that Suri Cruise is 18, she’s ready to embark upon her adult life. She already knows where she’s going to college, of course.

But she had one last high school rite of passage: the senior prom. And she didn’t go alone.

Who’s her handsome arm candy? As it turns out, he’s a talented young man who’ll be going to school just a few hours away from Suri.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise arrive the opening night premiere of “In The Heights” during the Tribeca Festival at the United Palace Theatre on June 9, 2021. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Who is Suri Cruise’s Boyfriend?

Suri Cruise attended her high school prom. She attended with a date on her arm.

The Daily Mail reports that the handsome young man was Toby Cohen, a budding musician who has been posting videos to social media for years.

It makes sense that two talented teens might find that they have enough in common to attend prom together.

Katie Holmes attends the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2024 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Here’s what we know:

On Wednesday, June 19, eyewitnesses spotted Suri Cruise holding hands with Toby Cohen as they headed to the school dance.

Cohen is a senior at LaGuardia High School. He is also a singer and a songwriter — who has been active on social media for years, but appears to have hidden or removed a lot of his old content. Why? Probably because people all over the world are learning his name.

Who is Toby Cohen?

To put it in meme language, he’s just a guy. He’s a teenager who has appeared on TikTok and YouTube, singing and playing the piano.

Sometimes, he plays with others. Other times, he performs solo.

It’s likely that he did not expect a sudden barrage of (presumably unwanted) public attention. A fameseeker might have had every social media page ready for thousands of nosy people to check out. A prom date might go private for a few days or more.

Suri Cruise received an acceptance letter from Pittsburgh’s highly prestigious Carnegie Mellon University.

Meanwhile, Toby Cohen will reportedly be studying at Berklee.

By plane, that is only a couple of hours away. Long drives are also an option. If, of course, they choose to see each other during college.

Katie Holmes attends the Ulla Johnson fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Is he actually Suri Cruise’s boyfriend?

It’s pretty important to emphasize that neither Suri nor Toby have said anything of the sort to the public.

In fact, Suri has seemed relatively private despite the fame of her parents, their erstwhile relationship, and of course Katie Holmes’ infamous divorce from Tom Cruise. And judging by the blackout of his social media, Toby Cohen would appear to be (very reasonably) a little fame-shy.

We don’t know if they’re boyfriend and girlfriend. Sometimes friends go to the prom, and even a date doesn’t mean that a datemate title is involved. By all appearances, he was her prom date. We hope that they had a wonderful time.