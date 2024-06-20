How Travis Scott Got His Stage Name: His Alias, Explained

How exactly did Travis Scott get his name? In the wake of his June 2024 arrest, people are seeing his real name and wondering how on Earth his alias came to be.

Because Travis Scott is very much a stage name. For that, look no further than his children with Kylie Jenner, who do not have the “Scott” surname.

Many people in the music industry, particularly the world of rap, operate under pseudonyms. Not all of them are as seemingly ordinary as “Travis Scott.”

So how did that become the name by which the world knows Jacques Webster II?

What is Travis Scott’s real name?

The 33-year-old rapper whom the world knows as Travis Scott is not from the Scott family. And his name is not Travis.

Travis Scott’s actual name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

His parents are Wanda and Jacques Webster Sr. And his siblings’ names are Jordan Webster and Joshua Webster.

It’s kind of funny that both Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner come from unconventional naming conventions families.

Speaking of which, his children with Kylie are Stormi Webster and Aire Webster.

(Aire’s name was previously “Wolf”)

How did Travis Scott get his name?

In September of 2014 — long before his viral Me Hoy Minoy moment or his even more attention-grabbing impregnation of Kylie Jenner — he explained it.

At the time, Travis Scott sat down for a Q&A with Grantland after Days Before Rodeo‘s release.

The first part of his stage name is simple — as it comes from his favorite uncle.

“My uncle’s name is Travis,” he explained. “He was like my favorite uncle. My favorite relative.”

He characterized: “I looked up to him and s–t. That n​-​-​-​a was just cool as f–k. He always just had swag. He played golf and s–t. He just had swag.”

Travis then praised: “That n​-​-​-​a was just smart. Always made good decisions, good business decisions.”

As for the Scott surname, that also has a story

In 2018, Travis Scott sat down with Jimmy Fallon to explain that Scott stems from Kid Cudi’s real name.

Kid Cudi is a stage name — for Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi.

So, very simply, Travis Scott fused his uncle with Kid Cudi, and came up with the name by which the world knows him.

Since selecting that stage name, Travis Scott has seen his career rise within the music industry.

The Houston native signed his first record deal back in 2012. He is also a style icon, blending streetwear with high-end fashion.

Even so, he remains best known — to many — as Kylie Jenner’s ex and the father of her two children. But that’s life when you hook up with a member of that famous family.