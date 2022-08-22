Kylie Jenner Claps Back at Trolls Who Made Fun of Her Lips: Y'all Don't Even Know What's Real!

While there’s still some debate as to whether or not Kylie Jenner is a billionaire, we think everyone can agree that she’s very, very rich.

And much of that wealth came from Kylie’s cosmetics empire, which has been successful largely as a result of her wildly popular line of lip kits

Of course, Kylie’s lips have been a part of her success in more ways than one.

In the early years of Instagram mega-stardom, Kylie had the most famous celebrity pucker since Julia Roberts.

Kylie Jenner has been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism lately. (Photo via Instagram)

She took full advantage of all the attention she received for her iconic pout, but there’s a major downside to all of that scrutiny, as well.

Take for example, the comments on Kylie’s latest TikTok post.

Kylie and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou posted the video below this week, and some folks were quick to comment on the size of their lips.

”The lips, please,” one commenter wrote.

Kylie doesn’t usually reply to that sort of trash-talk, but she made an exception in this case.

“It’s the filter but go off,” Kylie clapped back.

Kylie is done putting up with everyone’s crap. (Photo via Instagram)

For the most part, fans loved this rare glimpse at Kylie’s salty side.

“’It’s the filter but go off’ I’d cry myself to sleep after that,” wrote one such follower, according to Us Weekly.

Others, however, felt that the hater had a valid point.

Kylie Jenner loves Instagram … but not all of her commenters. (Photo via Instagram)

“‘It’s the filter but go off’ like they don’t look the exact same without the filter too,” one fellow critic wrote.

If you follow her on social media, then you’re probably aware that this isn’t the first Instagram controversy that Kylie has gotten wrapped up in this summer.

Earlier this month, critics alleged that Kylie was engaging in unsafe practices at the lab where her cosmetics line is manufactured.

Kylie Jenner recently visited one of the labs where her makeup is manufactured. And fans are not happy with the pics she posted! (Photo via Instagram)

“I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans are going to come for my throat because I’m calling out their cosmetic queen…but WTF @kyliejenner,” makeup guru Kevin James Bennett wrote on August 5, in response to Jenner’s upload that featured her in a lab coat working with Kylie Cosmetics products.

“I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job,” Bennett continued.

“I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES.”

Kylie Jenner is wearing a lab coat here. But she’s not wearing other important protective gear! (Photo via Instagram)

On that occasion too, Kylie was quick to defend herself:

“Kevin – this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner. that’s completely unacceptable i agree,” she replied to Bennett’s criticism.

“No one is putting customers at risk ! shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!”

Kylie has had it with the haters! (Photo via Instagram)

Fortunately, it hasn’t been all makeup-fueled drama in Kylie’s life.

The mother of two recently turned 25, and she’s got a lot to celebrate!

In fact, fans are convinced that Kylie is pregnant with her third child!

Kylie Jenner looks wrapped up in all the right places here. We’re not even sure what that means but whatever, she’s gorgeous and here’s a photo of her. (Photo via Instagram)

Needless to say, the woman has an awful lot on her plate these days.

But hopefully she’ll always make time to clap back at her haters.