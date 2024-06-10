Amber Portwood’s Engaged To New Boyfriend Gary Already!!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Congratulations are reportedly in order for Amber Portwood who is engaged to her new man!

According to Us Weekly, the polarizing MTV personality is engaged to her boyfriend, someone named Gary who recently made his Teen Mom debut.

This outlet wrote a couple days ago that the proposal took place “within the last two weeks,” adding that Portwood’s engagement ring was crafted from “a family stone that was reset into a new ring.”

Amber Portwood on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

Amber Portwood Engaged: Her Next Chapter

Simply put?

“She’s really, really happy,” the tabloid claims of Portwood.

Amber hasn’t said very much in public about Gary, who, just to be clear, is NOT the father of her oldest child, Gary Shirley. This is a different guy named Gary.

The betrothed couple met about nine months ago on a dating app.

All we really know about this new Gary is that he is in his late 30s… does not have children of his own… has never watched Teen Mom… and resides near Amber’s hometown of Indianapolis.

Amber Portwood has had her share of legal trouble over the years. (MTV)

Reports the Us Weekly insider:

“They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything. They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.”

This is good to know — because Amber has had her share of problems.

She allegedly threatened ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete in 2019.

In response to this incident, and other violent incidents involving the MTV personality, Glennon previously filed a motion to prevent Portwood from seeing the ex-couple’s son.

Amber Portwood attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Her Romantic Life So Far

Portwood’s personal life has been chronicled on reality television ever since she first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

She later became a cast member on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG from 2009 to 2021.

The mother of two returned to the franchise for 2022’s Teen Mom: Family Reunion and 2023’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Portwood shares daughter Leah with Shirley, to whom she was engaged on two occasions; and also son James with Glennon, who she dated from 2017 to 2019.

Portwood was engaged back in 2015 to Matt Baier.

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier attend The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

As cited above, Gary made his debut on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter during the June 6 episode, with Amber formally introducing him to her costars as her “boyfriend” during a group Zoom call.

“We are now officially a couple,” she added.

Why might this relationship last?

“All the guys Amber has dated before she met on social media and were fans of the show,” Us Weekly explained late last week.

“This new man in her life has actually never seen Teen Mom so she feels she can finally date in the way she’s always wanted to.”