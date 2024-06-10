Meghan McCain Beefs with Jennifer Lopez: She’s Deeply Unpleasant!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Meghan McCain has some things to say about Jennifer Lopez.

She’s not the only one. J. Lo’s unpopularity may have reached a tipping point.

Amidst her flopped tour, a couple of not very good movies, and rumors of an impending divorce from Ben Affleck, she’s seen better days.

Ordinarily, criticism from Meghan McCain is a badge of honor. But this may be one of those rare cases where John McCain’s daughter is making some solid points.

Meghan McCain attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Jennifer Lopez is ‘deeply unpleasant,’ says Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain, former primary antagonist of The View and outspoken daughter of the late Senator John McCain, spoke on the Friday, June 7 episode of the Citizen McCain podcast.

“I, too, share similar negative stories that the entire world does,” she remarked. “I feel bad because we’re turning a point where there’s bullying happening to J. Lo.”

Meghan bluntly stated: “She just is a deeply unpleasant person.”

Jennifer Lopez poses during the ‘Atlas’ Mexico City Fan Event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

There was more to Meghan McCain’s critique of Jennifer Lopez than simply the singer’s lack of people skills.

“She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen [when she was on ‘The View’],” she recalled.

Meghan McCain alleged that she’d arrived with “More than Kim Kardashian and the president.” She added that she didn’t “really understand why it was needed.”

Meghan McCain joins host Julie Mason during a SiriusXM event on February 5, 2018. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Did Jennifer Lopez get Meghan McCain’s TikTok video taken down?

McCain alleged that Lopez “had our video taken down.” She then added an “allegedly,” as she has no proof to back up that claim.

Specifically, Meghan McCain had said on TikTok that Jennifer Lopez was not her “favorite” guest during her time on The View.

Though McCain cannot confirm who reported her video (and was able to get it reinstated within hours), she seems to genuinely believe that J. Lo is behind the erstwhile takedown notice.

Thinking back to Jennifer Lopez’s guest appearance on The View, she described finding the singer with one of her minions holding “a mirror with lights while they were touching her up backstage.”

That isn’t an accusation of bad behavior. It is, rather, a description of excessive behavior that McCain found to be unbecoming.

“I was a host at ‘The View,’ she was not nice,” Meghan McCain assessed. “You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful.”

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the premiere of Netflix’s “Atlas” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Most celebrity guests can at least pretend to be friendly

McCain then suggested: “When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment … just fake it ’til you make it for 10 f–king minutes.”

Though that’s not generally what “fake it ’til you make it” means, it’s otherwise not bad advice.

Most people can emulate friendliness for short periods of time, just to be polite or make a good impression. Of those who do not, the majority of people are making a choice.

McCain’s account of Lopez matches a lot of the general reputation that she has. That said, a lack of friendliness is not an immoral behavior. It doesn’t leave a good impression, but it doesn’t make someone a bad person.

At the same time, many people who already believed Lopez to be a bad person are taking this as confirmation of existing bad vibes.

Numerous reports and anecdotal accounts describe Jennifer Lopez not tipping servers and even insisting that Ben Affleck undertip or not tip servers. Unlike being unfriendly towards Meghan McCain, that alleged behavior is immoral.

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

That said …

Some on social media have likened Meghan McCain’s issues with Jennifer Lopez to an Alien vs Predator conflict. This is a reference to that film’s tagline: “Whoever wins, we lose.”

McCain herself is notorious, and for more than just having a bloated entourage. From petulant on-camera behavior to having notoriously bad takes, she has spent the past decade and a half alienating most of her now-former fans.

Beefing with Jennifer Lopez is well and good. But perhaps Meghan McCain does not have much high ground in this feud.