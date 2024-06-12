Ben Potter Cause of Death: Revealed, So Very Tragic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the passing of Ben Potter.

As previously reported, the vastly popular YouTube personality died on June 8 as a result of what his wife, Nathalie, described as an “unfortunate accident.”

He was only 40 years old.

Ben Potter on the microphone for one of his YouTube videos. (YouTube)

The social media star was known as Comicstorian and had over three million subscribers on the video-sharing platform at the time he was killed — in a single-vehicle car crash, People Magazine and other outlets can now confirm.

Someone from The Colorado State Patrol told Us Weekly that Potter was driving near Fort Collins in a silver Toyota 4Runner on Saturday… when he veered off the right shoulder and continued to cross over a frontage road before rolling the car “multiple times.”

According to a press release provided to this same tabloid by the aforementioned department, Potter was wearing his safety belt at the time.

However, he “succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene.”

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Ben Potter. (YouTube)

The beloved content creator — who often talked about Marvel and the DC Comics universe with viewers — was the only occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.

Expect an investigation to take place.

But no kind of impairment is believed to have played a role in the fatal crash; nor was Potter excessively speeding, the police now say.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums,” Nathalie wrote on Twitter this week, adding in her statement:

“To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.”

Ben Potter was a star on YouTube until he passed away at 40. (YouTube)

She continued:

“As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones.

“He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

Nathalie added that she and Potter’s team would maintain his YouTube channel in some form going forward.

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.



The mourning spouse wrote that Ben was “my world” and requested privacy from Ben’s fans as she grieved and preserved “everything he’s built,” writing in further detail:

“I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve.

“I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s. Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that.”

In total, Potter uploaded nearly 4,000 YouTube videos; and his latest, titled “Why DC’s Reboots Beat Marvel,” went live just a day before his death.

May Ben Potter rest in peace.