Kim Kardashian met with Gypsy-Rose Blanchard.

And she wants everyone to know.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has only been a free woman for a matter of months. Her mother took the first 24 years of her life from her. The state robbed her of the next eight years.

Kim’s longstanding interest in criminal justice reform is clearly at work as she and Ms. Rose Blanchard have a face-to-face meeting on The Kardashians.

During the lengthy Season 5 preview at the start of the season premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner pose together. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘The Kardashians’ has returned for Season 5!

On Thursday, May 23, The Kardashians aired its Season 5 premiere on Hulu.

The start of the episode was a very lengthy (minutes long) preview of all of Season 5.

Amidst the health scares, tears, feuds, and rich women lounging on large, dull furniture, one special guest star stood out.

On The Kardashians Season 5, Kim Kardashian knocks on a door. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Part of this superteaser included Kim Kardashian knocking on a door.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, whose first name is a slur for Romani people (unfortunately, burdening her with such a name was the least of what her mother did to her), answers the door.

As is almost always the case on reality television, this is not a surprise visit. It even looks like the cameras were already present indoors before Ms. Rose Blanchard invited Kim inside.

A politely delighted Gypsy-Rose Blanchard answers the door on The Kardashians Season 5. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim greets Ms. Rose Blanchard

“Hi, Gypsy,” Kim says during the clip. Smiles light up the faces of both women.

She then embraces Ms. Rose Blanchard in a hug.

We don’t know the exact date of this meeting. But it’s clear that Season 5 began filming prior to November 2023 (Kourtney gave birth on November 1) and this scene must have taken place after Ms. Rose Blanchard’s release from prison in December of 2023.

Some time after Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s release from prison in December 2023, she met up with Kim Kardashian — and cameras for The Kardashians captured the moment for Season 5. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim’s meeting with Ms. Rose Blanchard did not make it into the season premiere.

Given that the show tends to (roughly) follow the actual chronology of the family’s real-life events, we can expect to watch these two meet later in the season.

Kim and Ms. Rose Blanchard both managed to keep this meeting under wraps. There were no previous reports about this encounter, which is pretty impressive — given how famous and visible both women are.

This meeting of the minds makes sense

In fact, over the past half a year, there was clearly an interest in the two women meeting face-to-face.

Among other things, Ms. Rose Blanchard is a newcomer to fame. She left prison to immediate social media acclaim, a spotlight on her every move.

While most of the attention was very positive, it was a bit overwhelming. And who could better offer advice for someone in the spotlight than Kim Kardashian?

The promotional pose for The Kardashians Season 5 during the trailer for that season. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian is also an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform. There are people in prison who should not have been behind bars for as long as they have, or who should never have gone to prison to begin with.

Memorably, Kim once subjected herself to a face-to-face meeting with disgraced former president Donald Trump while he occupied the Oval Office. At that time, she managed to secure a commuted sentence for Alice Marie Johnson.

“I think it would be cool because she has a huge platform for prison reform and I have been in prison,” Ms. Rose Blanchard told Extra of a “hypothetical” meeting with Kim in January of 2024. “So I think having those two elements, I think we could probably do some good for the world.”

Earlier in May, Ms. Rose Blanchard wished everyone a “happy Mother’s Day.” We hope that she had a wonderful day, as she’s now as free as she will ever be of Dee Dee Blanchard.

The victim of unthinkable domestic abuse, including her mother’s Munchausen’s By Proxy, Ms. Rose Blanchard freed herself. It was courageous — yet illegal. And in our backwards justice system, she received a 10-year prison sentence.

Ms. Rose Blanchard will never get to have a “normal” life. Dee Dee Blanchard and the state both saw to that. But she can, finally, lead a good life. And say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but her passion for criminal justice reform could do tremendous good for other victims.