Johnny Wactor’s funeral arrangements have all been made, two weeks after the General Hospital star was gunned down and killed.

The soap actor, 37, was killed while walking to his car in Downtown Los Angeles with a co-worker. Three masked thieves were attempting to steal car parts, when they shot Johnny in the chest. He was died trying to protect a female co-worker who was with him.

After making arrangements to have Johnny transported back to his mother in South Carolina, his funeral has been set, and his family is sharing details.

Johnny Wactor attends the “Silent River” Opening Night Theatrical Premiere at Laemmle Glendale on October 13, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Curious Potato)

Johnny Wactor’s Funeral: A Family Affair, No ‘Press’

According to the late actor’s death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Johnny Wactor‘s remains were transferred to his mother, Scarlett, after being cremated.

Johnny’s family had made it known they wanted his body sent over to South Carolina after he was killed in L.A.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Summerville, SC, where Johnny grew up. His mother and most of his family still live there today.

His brother, Grant, initially posted the update on his social media, while his mother shared information on her Instagram about a GoFundMe page called Justice for Johnny.

Meanwhile, his mother also confirmed to Fox News that Johnny’s co-worker Anita Joy, who he protected in his final moments, will be attending the funeral. “It’ll be nice that I’ll be able to see her and be able to meet her as well,” Scarlett told the outlet.

Scarlett added that friends from his theater group in Los Angles are also planning a private “not press, and no fans,” memorial for Wactor as well, which she hopes to attend if she’s able.

Johnny Wactor attends Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of “The Mule” at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Obituary For Murdered On ‘General Hospital’ Star

With the announcement of his funeral also came Johnny’s official obituary, shared the funeral home hosting the service.

“His loss has been felt by his family, closest friends and the worldwide community of his fans,” the obituary reads. It talked about his family, his community, and all the ways he found to give back.

“Johnny recognized the importance of service to his community donating his time and energy to so many in need. Recently reading Dr. Seuss to local elementary schools in Los Angeles, making and passing out sandwiches to the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic. He protested with his fellow actors during the writer’s strike,” the obituary continued.

Characterized further as a “a man brimming with magnetism and humility,” the obituary ends with a nod to the simple things he loved about life, as well as a request from his family.

“Johnny stood up for what he believed in and remains an example of how to live life with non-negotiable integrity and grit. He found solace and serenity with his loving family, on the mountain, climbing, being a proud big brother to Lance and Grant, with the boys, just talking to his mother, in play, always outside, in nature.”

“Johnny’s love will be remembered and felt by all. Forever leaving an everlasting mark on this world…The family is asking everyone to pray for the immediate capture, conviction, and severe penalty of the three masked murderers.”